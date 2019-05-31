Digital Trends
In the market for a feature-packed smartphone that’s pocket-friendly and light on your wallet? Now you can get one for yourself, as Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) from $600 to $438.

For someone looking to save a little cash while still getting to enjoy features superior to previous models, the Samsung Galaxy S9 could be the right phone. Get your hands on a reliable phone with a fantastic camera, a wonderful screen display, and a lightning-fast processor by taking advantage of this awesome deal.

 

The Galaxy S9’s 5.8-inch body is easy to hold and fits well in your hand. It also has a wonderful Infinity Display that makes the screen look like it’s blending with the edges of the phone, creating an aesthetic design and a more immersive viewing experience.

Samsung improved the AMOLED panel on this smartphone’s screen, which allows the device to flash more vibrant colors. The Galaxy S9 also boasts a Quad HD+ (2,960 x 1,440 pixel) resolution for sharper picture quality. Combine all these features and the result is a breathtaking display that is perfect for watching videos on Netflix, YouTube, HBO, and more.

This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, a new chipset that delivers great and speedy performance. Launching apps and switching between tasks is quick and super-smooth. The Snapdragon 845 chip also features great graphics enhancements for a better gaming experience.

You’ll also be impressed with S9’s dual-aperture lens. Its f/1.5 is the widest aperture on a smartphone so far, meaning it can absorb a lot of light and is able to produce stunning low-light photos. These photos are notably brighter than the S9’s competitors, and while they may be not as sharp as photos taken in more light, they’re still excellent. In case you want to do a deep dive on the Galaxy S9’s camera and other specs, check out a review we wrote last year.

With the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB), you are getting a compact and powerful device without the burden of a high price tag. Purchase yours now on Amazon at a $162 discount.

Looking for more? Check out these great tech deals on iPhones and other smartphones.

