Amazon Echo Buds are down to $80 for a limited time

While Apple first pioneered wireless in-ear buds, many big players have put their best foot forward in the niche, and even Amazon is adapting their Echo technology for their version of the wireless earbuds. For just $80, you get all the functionality of the Echo, paired with some great audio, making this one of the better headphone deals you’re likely to see today, especially if you’re already part of the Amazon ecosystem. Of course, you may not be that familiar with the Amazon Echo buds, in which case, let’s take a quick look at the specs you can expect from these babies.

For starters, we have audio quality, and while the Echo buds won’t compete with higher-end headphones or mid-tier audiophile gear, they’re still relatively good for the size and price. The internal speaker is driven by a 5.7 mm dynamic driver and is run by an NXP DSP chip and a Realtek Bluetooth chip with integrated audio codecs. What that means is that even though it can’t compete with the AirPods, you’re still going to get robust and high-quality audio at a great price and with the Amazon ecosystem integrated into it. There’s also active noise cancellation, which isn’t something you tend to see in sub-$100 earbuds, at least with this type of quality.

Speaking of the Amazon ecosystem, you, of course, get Amazon Alexa integration, although you’ll probably need to grab the associated app to get the full range of features. Downloading the app also allows you to fine-tune your earbuds, although be aware that the app does ask for a ton of permissions and access, which may put off some of those who are privacy-conscious. As for battery life, you get up to five hours, and up to 15 hours with the charging case, which is wired in this case, so you might consider grabbing the wireless version instead for an extra $20.

While the Amazon Echo Buds are not going to outclass the more premium options like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, they still do a good job for a set of earphones that have been discounted from $120 down to just $80. That being said, if you want something slightly better, take a look at our AirPod deals for something that might tickle your fancy a bit more.

