  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Echo Buds are down to $80 for a limited time

Albert Bassili
By
2021 Amazon Echo Buds Second Generation
Amazon

While Apple first pioneered wireless in-ear buds, many big players have put their best foot forward in the niche, and even Amazon is adapting their Echo technology for their version of the wireless earbuds. For just $80, you get all the functionality of the Echo, paired with some great audio, making this one of the better headphone deals you’re likely to see today, especially if you’re already part of the Amazon ecosystem. Of course, you may not be that familiar with the Amazon Echo buds, in which case, let’s take a quick look at the specs you can expect from these babies.

For starters, we have audio quality, and while the Echo buds won’t compete with higher-end headphones or mid-tier audiophile gear, they’re still relatively good for the size and price. The internal speaker is driven by a 5.7 mm dynamic driver and is run by an NXP DSP chip and a Realtek Bluetooth chip with integrated audio codecs. What that means is that even though it can’t compete with the AirPods, you’re still going to get robust and high-quality audio at a great price and with the Amazon ecosystem integrated into it. There’s also active noise cancellation, which isn’t something you tend to see in sub-$100 earbuds, at least with this type of quality.

Speaking of the Amazon ecosystem, you, of course, get Amazon Alexa integration, although you’ll probably need to grab the associated app to get the full range of features. Downloading the app also allows you to fine-tune your earbuds, although be aware that the app does ask for a ton of permissions and access, which may put off some of those who are privacy-conscious. As for battery life, you get up to five hours, and up to 15 hours with the charging case, which is wired in this case, so you might consider grabbing the wireless version instead for an extra $20.

While the Amazon Echo Buds are not going to outclass the more premium options like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, they still do a good job for a set of earphones that have been discounted from $120 down to just $80. That being said, if you want something slightly better, take a look at our AirPod deals for something that might tickle your fancy a bit more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Save up to $800 off a Samsung Frame TV at this SURPRISE SALE

The 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV in the dining room.

How to set up visual ID on Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 uses widgets to show information.

Upcoming Sonos headphones may well include Wi-Fi

Sonos headphone patent diagram.

Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

With Bungie purchase, Sony is playing on Microsoft’s level

Destiny 2 character in gold armor holds and gun while looking toward the camera.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Android TV

Walmart onn. Android TV streaming device

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Apple TV

A person holding an Apple TV remote.

Here’s what Sony’s Bungie deal means for Destiny

Guardians from Destiny 2

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 for free

how to watch super bowl 2022 free clearmaster 2max 2

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on a Vizio TV

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

Researchers say your GPU could expose private info online

The new Nvidia GeForce MX570 chip.

WhatsApp backups may soon count against Google Drive storage

Person texting on a smartphone using WhatsApp.

Sonic the Hedgehog writers will adapt It Takes Two as a film

Cody and May in It Takes Two.