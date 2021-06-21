If you’ve been waiting for a Prime Day Amazon Echo deal, you’ll be pleased to read that now Prime Day deals are here, your objective is in sight. Among millions of other offers, Amazon slashed the price of the Echo Auto. Instead of the $50 price tag, you can snap up the Echo Auto for just $15 during Prime Day, a $35 discount. This deal starts on Sunday, June 20 and goes through Prime Day. As always with Amazon Echo devices, Amazon comes to Prime Day with a fully stocked inventory of Echo Auto in-car Alexa devices, but supplies are not infinite, so don’t delay if you’ve been waiting for this chance to save.

If you are used to asking Amazon’s Alexa digital voice assistant for music, news, the weather, directions, distances, sports scores, and more at home or in your office, why not take advantage of your knowledge of Alexa commands when you’re in your car or truck. Amazon’s Echo Auto lets you talk with Alexa hands-free, just as you do with Echo Dot smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays. Amazon answers your questions and requests using your vehicle’s speaker or via your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection.

With the Echo Auto in your car, you can ask for the same content as when you’re home, including the streaming media sources to which you already subscribe, such as Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. You can also listen to Audible audiobooks or stream podcasts.

Check your schedule and your task lists; make, change, or break calendar appointments; and set timers and alarms hands-free with the Echo Auto. You can use Alexa to make calls, connect to your home devices, and send announcements. Are you lost or not sure of the best way to get to your destination? Just ask Alexa for directions or for traffic reports.

Ordinarily $50, the Amazon Echo Auto is on sale for just $15 during Prime Day. If you’ve been waiting to buy Echo Autos for your vehicles, now’s the time to take advantage of the Prime Day Amazon Echo Auto deal and save $35 each. At this price, you might consider buying additional Echo Autos to give to friends, family members, or even co-workers or employees. Grab them now before the price goes back up.

