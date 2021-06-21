  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Echo Auto price slashed to $15 for Prime Day, but hurry

By

If you’ve been waiting for a Prime Day Amazon Echo deal, you’ll be pleased to read that now Prime Day deals are here, your objective is in sight. Among millions of other offers, Amazon slashed the price of the Echo Auto. Instead of the $50 price tag, you can snap up the Echo Auto for just $15 during Prime Day, a $35 discount. This deal starts on Sunday, June 20 and goes through Prime Day. As always with Amazon Echo devices, Amazon comes to Prime Day with a fully stocked inventory of Echo Auto in-car Alexa devices, but supplies are not infinite, so don’t delay if you’ve been waiting for this chance to save.

Buy Now

If you are used to asking Amazon’s Alexa digital voice assistant for music, news, the weather, directions, distances, sports scores, and more at home or in your office, why not take advantage of your knowledge of Alexa commands when you’re in your car or truck. Amazon’s Echo Auto lets you talk with Alexa hands-free, just as you do with Echo Dot smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays. Amazon answers your questions and requests using your vehicle’s speaker or via your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection.

With the Echo Auto in your car, you can ask for the same content as when you’re home, including the streaming media sources to which you already subscribe, such as Spotify, SiriusXM, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. You can also listen to Audible audiobooks or stream podcasts.

Check your schedule and your task lists; make, change, or break calendar appointments; and set timers and alarms hands-free with the Echo Auto. You can use Alexa to make calls, connect to your home devices, and send announcements. Are you lost or not sure of the best way to get to your destination? Just ask Alexa for directions or for traffic reports.

Ordinarily $50, the Amazon Echo Auto is on sale for just $15 during Prime Day. If you’ve been waiting to buy Echo Autos for your vehicles, now’s the time to take advantage of the Prime Day Amazon Echo Auto deal and save $35 each. At this price, you might consider buying additional Echo Autos to give to friends, family members, or even co-workers or employees. Grab them now before the price goes back up.

Buy Now

More Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

After more Amazon Echo smart home equipment? You’re in luck — we’re in Prime Day Amazon Echo deals city, and we’ve pointed out some of the best landmarks below:

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$55 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo (4th Gen)

$60 $100
Step up to this powerful smart speaker for high-quality streaming audio plus smart home management and the full world of Amazon Alexa capabilities.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8

$70 $110
Ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world with the Echo Show 8. The virtual assistant can even give and show thanks to the HD screen.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

$80 $120
The Echo Buds offer satisfying audio quality and noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. These buds boast a long-lasting battery and are compact enough to bring during your travels.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

$70 $109
With both an Echo Show and Echo Flex to provide your home full coverage, you can experience convenience like never before while also saving a great discount with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day projector deals for 2021

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day AirPods deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Staples Prime Day Sale 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

Staples Store

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Dell is practically giving away this 144Hz monitor for Prime Day

Dell S2421HGF 24-Inch Gaming Monitor

Best Prime Day coffee machine deals for 2021

delonghi nespresso exert lattisimaone amazon deals lattissima one

Best Prime Day router deals for 2021

gryphon wifi router deal 2020 smartphone app lifestyle

Bose 700 headphones are crazy cheap for Prime Day 2021

Bose 700 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones

You won’t believe how cheap the Kindle Paperwhite is for Prime Day

Guy in van with Kindle Paperwhite

Echo Frames are practically free with this Prime Day deal

amazon echo frames arrive sunglass blue light form sunglasses lifestyle 1 of 5

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for 2021

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized