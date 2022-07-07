Today's Best Echo Dot Prime Day Deal

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot, the latest version of the smart speaker, is down to its lowest-ever price of $20, as Amazon applied has a $30 discount to its sticker price of $50 ahead of Prime Day. The Alexa-powered device is already worth it for its original price, so it’s an even more tempting purchase with this early Echo Dot Prime Day deal of 60% off.

Every year, Prime Day smart home deals provide some of the best opportunities to upgrade your house with smart speakers like the Amazon Echo Dot. The savings that you can get from taking advantage of this Echo Dot Prime Day deal will let you stretch your budget to buy more units of the smart speaker to equip more rooms with one, or to purchase other devices to build up your smart home’s capabilities. In any case, this is a deal that you won’t want to miss, and it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase now because this offer won’t get cheaper throughout Prime Day.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot on Prime Day

Why buy:

Seamless spherical design with robust sound

Cheap introduction to Amazon’s Alexa

Alexa Guard helps protects your home

The version of the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot with a clock is in our list of the best Alexa speakers roundup as the best budget option, but the clock-less model on sale from Amazon in this Echo Dot Prime Day Deal features the same spherical design, robust audio performance, and smart home controls. When comparing the fourth-generation Echo Dot and third-generation Echo Dot, the advantages of the latest version include the shift from a hockey puck design to a sphere, an improved housing that results in less speaker rattling at higher volumes, and more eco-friendly materials, so going for the new model is highly recommended.

Meanwhile, when comparing the Echo and Echo Dot, you’ll want to go with the Echo Dot if you prefer a smart speaker that’s smaller and lighter. It’s also cheaper than the Echo while offering most of the same functions. Its lower price also makes the Echo Dot the perfect introduction to smart speakers that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, and you’ll be able to buy more units on the same budget so that more family members will be able to enjoy the conveniences provided by the smart home device.

Alexa can recognize your voice commands to search for answers to your questions, and control your other smart home devices such as smart light bulbs and smart thermostats. The digital assistant also has access to a wide variety of skills, with the best Alexa skills providing functions such as recommending movies, giving medical advice, providing recipes, and calling an Uber or Lyft. The Echo Dot also has access to Alexa Guard, a security feature that will listen for specific sounds such as glass breaking or a smoke alarm going off.

Should you shop this early Echo Dot Prime Day deal or wait?

Like some of Amazon’s other early Prime Day deals, this discount for the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot won’t change during the retailer’s annual shopping event. That means you won’t regret it if you buy the smart speaker now, as this Echo Dot Prime Day deal won’t go lower on July 12. However, if you don’t need it right away, there’s a chance that the Amazon Echo Dot will be part of a bundle with other Amazon devices, which could net you even bigger savings. If you’re planning to buy multiple smart home devices powered by Alexa, such a package may be worth the wait.

Amazon has rolled out several Prime Day Amazon Echo deals ahead of the shopping event, so if you’re not yet sold on this Echo Dot Prime Day deal, the good news is that you have several options. Examples of other Amazon Echo devices that are already on sale include the second-generation Echo Show 5, the first-generation Echo Show 8, and the fourth-generation Echo.

