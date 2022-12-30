 Skip to main content
Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Bulb for $15 with this deal

Nina Derwin
By
If you’ve been asking yourself which Amazon Echo you should buy, consider looking no further than the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen, which is on sale today from Best Buy as part of a crazy good deal. Right now, you can bring home an Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen for only $15, saving you $25 off its original price of $40, but the savings don’t stop there. Included in this deal is a Sengled smart light bulb that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa as well as four months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free. For only $15, this deal is pretty much impossible to beat.

Why You Should Buy the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon’s Echo system is one of the most versatile and affordable smart speaker products on the market, and whether you already have several Echo speakers or you’re considering your first, the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is the perfect tiny speaker with big potential. The Amazon Echo Dot is voice controlled and works with Amazon Alexa, enabling you to ask for music, news, information, and just about anything else you can imagine. You can even ask your Echo Dot to make a phone call for you and carry on your conversation totally hands-free. Be sure to check out our round up of the best Alexa commands to make sure you get the most out of your Amazon Echo Dot.

The more you use your Echo Dot, the smarter it will become. It adapts to the way you speak, including your vocabulary, speech patterns, and personal preferences. It updates automatically via WiFi, and you can use it in conjunction with the Alexa app, which is available for Fire OS, Android, iOS as well as desktop browsers. It’s also compatible with all of your favorite music streaming services, like Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music. It’s seriously never been easier to listen to all of your favorite music using nothing more than the sound of your voice.

Originally priced at $40, the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is on sale today at Best Buy for only $15, saving you $25 and giving you a Sengled smart light bulb that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa as well as four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. This may very well be the best $15 you spend in 2022, so don’t miss your chance to grab this awesome deal.

