Echo Frames are practically free with this Prime Day deal

During Prime Day deals, we’re seeing all kinds of phenomenal discounts on some of the newest and best tech, especially on Amazon products. Right now, only for Prime Day, you can get Amazon Echo Frames for only $175. That’s an incredible $75 off the regular price of $250. If you want to take Alexa with your wherever you go, don’t miss out on this unique Prime Day opportunity to score a pair of Echo Frames for less.

One of the greatest problems with the now-defunct Google Glass is that the specs never really looked right, never mind attractive. That’s where Amazon has stepped forward with the Echo Frames. Their modern design reminds us of a pair of Warby Parker glasses: They’re stylish and won’t give onlookers pause. These are smart glasses for someone who is looking for reliable assistance with phone calls. And the Echo Frames’ battery is extremely solid, meaning you can work or go about your day without worrying about recharging.

The most salient feature of Echo Frames, not unlike other Echo products, is that you get to have Alexa on hand at all times. Your virtual assistant moves with you, as you ask her to make calls, send texts, set reminders, make shopping lists, bring you the news, or work hand in hand with your smart home, no matter where you are. At the same time, Echo Frames support Siri and Google Assistant as well, so when it comes to virtual assistants, you can pick your favorite (with a compatible device). On top of this, the open-ear audio allows Echo Frames to send sound directly to your ears while keeping that noise private and away from those surrounding you. At the same time, they’ll automatically adjust volume based on what’s happening around you. The result is smart glasses that are fantastic on phone calls — great news for people who aren’t in love with earbuds. Calls are easy to manage, too; you can turn them off with a quick double-tap of the frames.

Rounding out the features of these excellent smart glasses is a VIP filter, which allows you to set up which notifications you want your Echo Frames to bother with and which to ignore. They’re splash resistant, lightweight, and can accommodate most prescriptions. The battery lasts for 14 hours (with two hours of talk time or media playback and four hours of nonstop listening).

Hate checking your phone? Want to have a virtual assistant that can help you wherever you go? The Echo Frames might be for you. Right now, for Prime Day, Amazon is nearly giving away the Echo Frames, with a discount of $75. They’re down to $175, a massive drop from their original price of $250. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal on Echo Frames, available only today, at Amazon.

