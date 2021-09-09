  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Echo Frames get a limited-time deal today — save $70

By
A man wearing the Amazon Echo Frames.

Digital assistants have provided extreme convenience inside our homes, and with Amazon Echo deals, more families will be able to enjoy the features of Alexa. If you want the digital assistant with you at all times, there’s an alternative to smartphone deals and smartwatch deals in the form of the Amazon Echo Frames. The second-generation version of the smart sunglasses with polarized lenses are available from Amazon at $70 off, bringing their price down to just $200 from their original price of $270.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Frames are smart sunglasses that provide hands-free access to Alexa wherever you go, with open-ear audio that directs sound to your ears so you can discreetly listen to the digital assistant. The Amazon Echo Frames may also adjust the volume of the audio depending on the noise level of your surroundings. Nobody will notice that you’re listening to Alexa or wearing smart sunglasses, as their lightweight frame and polarized lenses make them look like regular sunglasses.

You can issue voice commands to Alexa without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket, including taking calls, controlling your music’s playback, and switching on your connected devices at home. There’s also a VIP filter that will let you select the type of notifications that you want to hear, which you can listen to by swiping the Amazon Echo Frames’ temple.

If you want easy access to Alexa wherever you go, you have to purchase the Amazon Echo Frames. Amazon is currently selling the second-generation version of the smart sunglasses with polarized lenses for just $200, after a $70 discount to their original price of $270. This offer is only available for a limited time though, and it’s unclear if it will ever return once the deal disappears. Don’t miss out on this chance to buy the Amazon Echo Frames for cheap — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Amazon Echo deals

The second-generation Amazon Echo Frames are an interesting way of accessing Alexa while on the go, but if you’re not yet ready to wear smart sunglasses, there are other devices that are powered by the digital assistant. We’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Echo deals for you to shop, including offers for the Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$55 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$86 $135
Add a whole new layer of convenience to your life with this Echo Show 5 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for universal voice-powered ease in any room of your choosing.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$160 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models.
Buy at Best Buy

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release, 2 pack)

$70 $100
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Best Buy

Echo (4th Gen) with Wall Mount

$52 $67
Looking to buy a 4th-gen Echo smart hub but don't have anywhere to put it? This bundle redefines what it means to say the walls have ears by coupling it with a wall mount for unbeatable convenience.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Roku Ultra 4K just got a sweet deal at Staples

The Roku Ultra (2020) with remote.

The best movies on Peacock right now

Keanu Reeves in John Wick.

The best shows on HBO Max right now

Carla Gugino in Jett.

Amazon starts building its own televisions with the Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max packs even more power at just $55

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The best action movies on Hulu right now

Abbie Cornish, Emily Browning, and Jena Malone in Sucker Punch.

The best fantasy movies on Netflix

Krysten Ritter as the witch in Nightbooks.

Amazon is practically giving away AirPods today

Amazon is practically giving away AirPods today white background

Dell’s best back-to-school laptop is ridiculously cheap today

New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background

Watch this FPV drone video open Stephen Colbert’s Late Show

The exterior of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ monitors your floors to avoid wires, pet droppings

iRobbot Roomba j7+ docked against wall.

Most powerful space telescope ever built gets a new launch date

james webb space telescope exoplanet search

NASA’s Mars rover on a roll as it collects second rock sample in a week

A sample of Mars rock inside a collection tube on the Perseverance rover.