Amazon Echo Frames get a limited-time deal today — save $70

Digital assistants have provided extreme convenience inside our homes, and with Amazon Echo deals, more families will be able to enjoy the features of Alexa. If you want the digital assistant with you at all times, there’s an alternative to smartphone deals and smartwatch deals in the form of the Amazon Echo Frames. The second-generation version of the smart sunglasses with polarized lenses are available from Amazon at $70 off, bringing their price down to just $200 from their original price of $270.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Frames are smart sunglasses that provide hands-free access to Alexa wherever you go, with open-ear audio that directs sound to your ears so you can discreetly listen to the digital assistant. The Amazon Echo Frames may also adjust the volume of the audio depending on the noise level of your surroundings. Nobody will notice that you’re listening to Alexa or wearing smart sunglasses, as their lightweight frame and polarized lenses make them look like regular sunglasses.

You can issue voice commands to Alexa without having to take your smartphone out of your pocket, including taking calls, controlling your music’s playback, and switching on your connected devices at home. There’s also a VIP filter that will let you select the type of notifications that you want to hear, which you can listen to by swiping the Amazon Echo Frames’ temple.

If you want easy access to Alexa wherever you go, you have to purchase the Amazon Echo Frames. Amazon is currently selling the second-generation version of the smart sunglasses with polarized lenses for just $200, after a $70 discount to their original price of $270. This offer is only available for a limited time though, and it’s unclear if it will ever return once the deal disappears. Don’t miss out on this chance to buy the Amazon Echo Frames for cheap — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Frames are an interesting way of accessing Alexa while on the go, but if you’re not yet ready to wear smart sunglasses, there are other devices that are powered by the digital assistant. We’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Echo deals for you to shop, including offers for the Echo smart speakers and Echo Show smart displays.

