We’re blown away by Amazon’s Prime Day deals. This Echo Show 10, for instance, is the largest, newest, and most feature-rich Amazon Alexa smart display — and it’s just $190, a $60 discount of the normal $250 price during Prime Day 2021. The Amazon Echo Show 10 easily assumes a much more powerful and central role in your smart home configuration than earlier models. The demand for the Echo Show 10 has been huge even before Prime Day, so don’t hold back — order today so you won’t miss out on this fabulous deal.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display has a 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 resolution screen, the largest in the Echo Show lineup. In addition to the bigger screen, the Echo Show 10 also has two 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer. This audio output combination drives significantly improved sound, whether you’re streaming music, watching a video, or talking with family members on video calls. Whether you use the Echo Show 10 for video conferences, security monitoring while you’re away from home, or to capture images, the 13-megapixel camera is a significant improvement over earlier models.

The Amazon Echo Show 10’s improvements go beyond a larger display, better audio, and the higher resolution camera. The device’s auto-framing feature automatically pans and zooms as you move around to keep your face in the center of the screen. You can also use the pan and zoom capabilities to scan your room when you’re traveling and want to check that all’s well at home. With Alexa voice commands, you can not only ask for time, music, and answers to nearly any question you can think of, but you can also use the Echo Show 10 as your home command post to manage all of the Alexa- and Zigbee-compatible smart devices in your home.

The Echo Show 10’s feature and function lists go on and on, but the action point here is to take advantage of the dramatic price break during Prime Day 2021. The Amazon Echo Show 10 lists for $250, but during Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price to $190. Don’t take a chance on the Echo Show 10’s price going even lower during Black Friday, because history has shown with other Echo devices that Prime Day prices are the lowest of the year. Act soon so you won’t have to wait months for delivery.

