  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe this incredible Prime Day Echo Show 10 deal

By

We’re blown away by Amazon’s Prime Day deals. This Echo Show 10, for instance, is the largest, newest, and most feature-rich Amazon Alexa smart display — and it’s just $190, a $60 discount of the normal $250 price during Prime Day 2021. The Amazon Echo Show 10 easily assumes a much more powerful and central role in your smart home configuration than earlier models. The demand for the Echo Show 10 has been huge even before Prime Day, so don’t hold back — order today so you won’t miss out on this fabulous deal.

Buy Now

The Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display has a 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 resolution screen, the largest in the Echo Show lineup. In addition to the bigger screen, the Echo Show 10 also has two 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer. This audio output combination drives significantly improved sound, whether you’re streaming music, watching a video, or talking with family members on video calls. Whether you use the Echo Show 10 for video conferences, security monitoring while you’re away from home, or to capture images, the 13-megapixel camera is a significant improvement over earlier models.

The Amazon Echo Show 10’s improvements go beyond a larger display, better audio, and the higher resolution camera. The device’s auto-framing feature automatically pans and zooms as you move around to keep your face in the center of the screen. You can also use the pan and zoom capabilities to scan your room when you’re traveling and want to check that all’s well at home. With Alexa voice commands, you can not only ask for time, music, and answers to nearly any question you can think of, but you can also use the Echo Show 10 as your home command post to manage all of the Alexa- and Zigbee-compatible smart devices in your home.

The Echo Show 10’s feature and function lists go on and on, but the action point here is to take advantage of the dramatic price break during Prime Day 2021. The Amazon Echo Show 10 lists for $250, but during Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price to $190. Don’t take a chance on the Echo Show 10’s price going even lower during Black Friday, because history has shown with other Echo devices that Prime Day prices are the lowest of the year. Act soon so you won’t have to wait months for delivery.

Buy Now

More Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

After more Amazon Echo smart home equipment? You’re in luck — we’re in Prime Day Amazon Echo deals city, and we’ve pointed out some of the best landmarks below:

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$55 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8

$70 $110
Ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world with the Echo Show 8. The virtual assistant can even give and show thanks to the HD screen.
Buy at Amazon

Echo (4th Gen)

$60 $100
Step up to this powerful smart speaker for high-quality streaming audio plus smart home management and the full world of Amazon Alexa capabilities.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

$80 $120
The Echo Buds offer satisfying audio quality and noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. These buds boast long-lasting battery and are compact enough to bring during your travels.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

$70 $109
With both an Echo Show and Echo Flex to provide your home full coverage, you can experience convenience like never before while also saving a great discount with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best place to buy an iPad this Amazon Prime Day

ipad pro lifestyle

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 just got a MAJOR price cut for Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Could this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Prime Day deal be a mistake?

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Amazon is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum for Prime Day

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

This Fitbit Sense price drop for Prime Day has to be seen to be believed

Close up shot of a woman wearing the Fitbit Sense on her wrist

Amazon slashes the Fitbit Charge 4 to its lowest price for Prime Day

fitbit charge 4 deal amazon black friday 2020 lifestyle image

This 27-inch QHD monitor is so cheap for Prime Day we thought it was a mistake

Turned on 27-inch Lenovo QHD Monitor with various apps open and displayed on screen.

You won’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is for Prime Day

samsung galaxy watch 3 best android smartwatch late 2020

Best Prime Day air fryer deals for 2021

air fryer deals instant vortex black decker philips amazon 4 in 1

Staples Prime Day Sale 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

Staples Store

Dell is practically giving away this 144Hz monitor for Prime Day

Dell S2421HGF 24-Inch Gaming Monitor

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals