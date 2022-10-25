 Skip to main content
Amazon Echo Show 8 just dropped below its Prime Day price

The 2021 Amazon Echo Show 8 in an angled view.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for Amazon Echo deals, be sure to check out this sale on Amazon right now for the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen). The price has dropped down to $70 from the typical $130, a $60 decrease in price. As an Amazon product, you know the price is spectacular when it drops below previous Prime Day sale prices, which the Amazon Echo Show 8 has achieved for an unspecified time. Plus, with Amazon, you get all of the advantages of shopping via Amazon — the free shipping, free returns, and the ability to take advantage of any Amazon Prime perks you have.

Why you should buy the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 2021 home screen.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is a smart display with a lot of power. It’s got a relatively large screen at 8 inches and has a solid 1280 x 800 resolution. With two speakers and an advanced 13MP camera, you’ll love having the Echo Show 8 on your bedside table.

When reviewing the best smart displays, we had the Echo Show 10 as the pinnacle of our list, but we weren’t completely dismissive of the Echo Show 8, which we labelled as the best for the bedroom. Why? It all comes down to the great privacy features in the device. The 13MP camera and microphone are great for the occasional two-way communication, but aren’t necessarily features you want on all of the time while in your bedroom. Luckily, the Echo Show 8 has “turn-off” features (including a physical camera shutter) for these so you can feel secure with your privacy. Furthermore, the Amazon Echo Show 8 can connect to devices like home security cams and baby monitors, giving you access to the information you need directly from your bedroom.

If you’ve been paying close attention, you’ll notice this is a 2nd Gen product. So, how do the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) compare? It boils down to a massively upgraded camera (from 1MP to 13MP), with automatic tilting and panning, and the loss of the 3.5mm audio jack. At the special price going on now, the 2nd Gen is a no-brainer choice between the two.

You can get the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) on sale now at Amazon for only $70. That’s $60 off the usual price of $130, but we’re unsure as to how long this deal will last. So, if you want to take advantage of it, pop on over to Amazon and claim yours today.

