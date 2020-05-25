  1. Deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast on sale for Memorial Day

Amazon has discounted the Amazon Fire TV Cube, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and Amazon Fire TV Recast for Memorial Day. The deals aren’t restricted to Prime subscribers, either — they’re open to anyone and everyone. There is a catch, though: A limited amount of stock has been set aside for each offer, meaning you’ll need to act fast for a chance to take home the cord-cutting hardware on the cheap.

Amazon Fire TV Stick — $30, was $40

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is the most basic of the equipment in Amazon’s cord-cutting arsenal. While it can do much the same as the higher-end Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, including one-click access to all the leading streaming services (think: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix), it’s missing out on one core feature: It can’t stream content in a 4K Ultra HD resolution. Rather, it maxes out at Full HD — even if the material is available in 4K Ultra HD.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $40, was $50

As we said before, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is near-identical to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, with the main difference being that this streaming stick is capable of showcasing content in 4K Ultra HD. So if you own a 4K TV and want to watch the latest must-see show on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix in the highest resolution streamable, then look no further than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Both come with an Alexa Voice Remote for voice-control.

Amazon Fire TV Cube — $100, was $120

Best viewed as a mixture of both an Amazon Echo and an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the Amazon Fire TV Cube offers the exact same feature set as the latter but with the added benefit of an integrated speaker and a set of far-field microphones that let you control the entire thing using nothing but your voice, without having to reach for, and speak into, a remote control. Want to watch a specific show? Just tell Alexa to find it, and she’ll take care of it.

Amazon Fire TV Recast — $200, was $280

Designed to be used in tandem with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a stand-alone HD antenna, the Amazon Fire TV Recast is for all intents and purposes a standard DVR, but with the added smarts that come bundled with an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, including one-click access to all of the top streaming services, as well as the option to stream content recorded on the box on a smartphone or tablet from anywhere in the world. Nice.

