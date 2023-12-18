 Skip to main content
Arrives before Christmas: Save 40% on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device and remote on a white background.
Amazon

If you want to upgrade a non-smart TV, or if you don’t like the interface of what you just purchase from TV deals, it’s highly recommended that you buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, especially now that the streaming device is on sale from Amazon at 40% off. From an already affordable original price of $50, it’s currently available for just $30, which translates to $20 in savings. You can also go for the premium Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is down to $45 from $60 following a $15 discount.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $30, was $50

 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max — $45, was $60

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is very easy to set up — you just need to connect it directly to your TV’s HDMI port, attach its power cable and plug it into an outlet, and follow the onscreen instructions to get it up and running. Once you’re done, you’ll get access to shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for more lifelike details, Dolby Atmos for surround sound, and Wi-Fi 6 for uninterrupted streaming. This is all possible through the Amazon Fire TV platform, which also enables voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and control for your other compatible smart home devices.

The next step up is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which appears in our list of the best streaming devices. In addition to what you’ll get from the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max gives you double the internal storage at 16GB, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and the Fire TV Ambient Experience that displays more than 2,000 pieces of art and photography when nobody’s watching anything.

Access the Fire TV platform through the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is available from Amazon with a $20 discount that lowers its price to $30 from $50, or the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is down to $45 from $60 for savings of $15. We’re not sure how long these offers will last, but you’re going to have to make your purchase now if you want to get the streaming device if your choice before Christmas. Shipping lines will soon get congested, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your transaction immediately.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $30, was $50

 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max — $45, was $60

