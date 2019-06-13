Amazon hacks price of the KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer by 44%

Share

Stand mixer are extremely versatile, and having one in the kitchen can make cooking and baking easier. There are a lot of stand mixers on the market today, but when it comes to quality, there’s one brand that stands out – KitchenAid. Right now, Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM75SL) at an awesome discount.

This model normally retails at $360, but a sweet 44% discount brings the price down to just $199. If you’ve been looking for a stand mixer that is powerful enough to handle a variety of tasks, then look no further.

The KSM75SL stand mixer is sure to become the culinary center of your kitchen. Its silver finish looks great, but good looks aren’t the only thing going for this KitchenAid classic. It boasts 300 watts of power that can process large quantities and perform heavy tasks. With 10 optimized speeds, it provides you with the option to mix ingredients very quickly or slowly and steadily, depending on what you are making. This stand mixer also has an accessory hub that can accommodate 10 different attachments for other types of food preparation, including slicing vegetables, making fresh pasta, and grinding meat.

It comes with a 4.5-quart stainless-steel bowl that has enough capacity for whipping up cake batter, big batches of cookies, and dough for bread and pie crusts. Its tilted-head design provides clear access to the bowl and the attached accessory, allowing you to add ingredients with ease. Other accessories include a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip.

The KitchenAid Classic Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer offers everything that you would expect from a quality stand mixer. It even received a high rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with customers noting that it’s sturdy and reliable. While it may be a bit heavy on the wallet, it will surely make a huge difference in your home cooking, especially to those passionate about the craft. Get yours on Amazon at a hefty $160 discount.

