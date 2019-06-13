Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer by 44%

Erica Katherina
By
amazon hacks price of kitchenaid stand mixer classic plus 4 5 quart tilt head ksm75sl

Stand mixer are extremely versatile, and having one in the kitchen can make cooking and baking easier. There are a lot of stand mixers on the market today, but when it comes to quality, there’s one brand that stands out – KitchenAid. Right now, Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM75SL) at an awesome discount.

This model normally retails at $360, but a sweet 44% discount brings the price down to just $199. If you’ve been looking for a stand mixer that is powerful enough to handle a variety of tasks, then look no further.

The KSM75SL stand mixer is sure to become the culinary center of your kitchen. Its silver finish looks great, but good looks aren’t the only thing going for this KitchenAid classic. It boasts 300 watts of power that can process large quantities and perform heavy tasks. With 10 optimized speeds, it provides you with the option to mix ingredients very quickly or slowly and steadily, depending on what you are making. This stand mixer also has an accessory hub that can accommodate 10 different attachments for other types of food preparation, including slicing vegetables, making fresh pasta, and grinding meat.

It comes with a 4.5-quart stainless-steel bowl that has enough capacity for whipping up cake batter, big batches of cookies, and dough for bread and pie crusts. Its tilted-head design provides clear access to the bowl and the attached accessory, allowing you to add ingredients with ease. Other accessories include a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip.

The KitchenAid Classic Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer offers everything that you would expect from a quality stand mixer. It even received a high rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with customers noting that it’s sturdy and reliable. While it may be a bit heavy on the wallet, it will surely make a huge difference in your home cooking, especially to those passionate about the craft. Get yours on Amazon at a hefty $160 discount.

Looking for more home kitchen equipment deals? Check out these great deals on refrigerators, air fryers, convection ovens, Instant Pots, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
Up Next

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4 images, Samsung's Wall TV, Uber's skyports
iRobot Roomba 860 Robot Vacuum irobot roomba deals
Smart Home

Amazon has a jaw-dropping deal on a renewed Roomba 860 robot vacuum

Amazon just made a 40% price cut on an already heavily discounted, certified refurbished iRobot Roomba 860 premium-level robot vacuum with a 90-day refund or replacement warranty. This deal can help you save up to $329.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds you can buy

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a range of categories. From outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers, Fire TV remotes, and tablets there are deals in most categories, though not for every product.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung sport and garmin smartwatch deals amazon fathers day featured
Deals

Amazon’s Father’s Day sale: Garmin and Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch deals

Father’s Day is less than two weeks away and if you’re on the lookout for a great gift, Samsung Gear Sport and Garmin Forerunner 235 are getting some pretty substantial discounts right now.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
secure fathers day deals on vpn plans from ip vanish
Deals

IP Vanish unveils deals on monthly and annual VPN plans for Father’s Day

Now in a limited time Father’s Day deal, IP Vanish has slashed prices on its one-month, three-month, and one-year VPN plans, saving users up to 73%. Consider protecting your digital privacy and peace of mind with these priced-down plans…
Posted By William Hank
samsung s9 and prime day smart home bundle galaxy hands on back hand 720x720
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones for Father’s Day

If you’re in the market for some new tech, there’s still time to take advantage of Father's Day sales. Amazon has some especially nice offers going right now, and we’ve highlighted some great Samsung Galaxy deals just for the Android…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
Deals

The best soundbar deals for June 2019: Vizio, Samsung, and Polk Audio

We've rounded up all of the best deals on the top soundbars that the leading manufacturers have to offer, so you won't have to traipse all over the internet looking for a bargain.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple Watch Series 4
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 4 is still at its lowest price for Father’s Day

Sales are continuing on select Apple Watch at both Amazon and Walmart through Father's Day, including a deal on the 38mm Series 3 GPS that is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet, and the new and slightly larger 40mm Series 4.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Deals

Need a smartphone? The Razer Phone 2 gets a huge $300 price cut

Mobile gaming has grown seen incredible growth in recent years. The best gaming smartphones tend to be expensive, though, but the beefy Razer Phone 2 is on sale right now for a huge discount on Amazon that can save you hundreds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 8930 Tower Review
Deals

Walmart drops a big $200 price cut on the Dell XPS 8930 PC

If you're looking for an affordable gaming PC, you'll want to check out this Dell XPS 8930 Gaming Desktop Computer (8th Gen), which is $200 off from Walmart. Normally $1,400, a cool 14% discount brings the price down to $1,200.
Posted By Francis Allanson
walmart cuts more than 300 off price of this hp desktop and monitor bundle pavilion
Deals

Walmart cuts more than $300 off the price of this HP desktop and monitor bundle

If you could use a new computer at home or you're searching for a last minute Father's Day gift, Walmart just took a huge price cut on a nicely equipped, moderately powerful desktop computer bundle including a 24-inch monitor.
Posted By Bruce Brown