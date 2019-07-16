Digital Trends
Deals

Awesome Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds 

By and

Amazon Prime Day is only here for a few more hours, but we’re still finding killer deals on audio gear. Headphones have featured prominently so far and prices have already dropped on offerings from brands like Bose and Sony. Wireless earbuds certainly seem to be the way of the future, however, and in that arena, Apple and Jabra are among the heavyweights. Right now on Amazon Prime Day, you can score a pair of the latest generation Apple AirPods for just $145, or upgrade to a wireless charging case version for $179. But we’re really psyched about the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds, which are now at a historically low price of just $114. Excited about these two top-notch earbud options for under $180 each? We hear ya. We are, too.

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Ah, Apple AirPods. The wireless earbuds that started a revolution, the polarizing, golf tee-like earbuds from Apple have dominated the market since they first arrived in 2016. Those initial AirPods had their share of issues, but the latest 2019 model has addressed some concerns of audio-centric Apple aficionados. The AirPods have maintained their now-iconic pure white design, and still allow for easy setup and wireless Bluetooth connection to any Apple devices. Not to mention, Apple’s new and improved H1 headphone chip now delivers a faster connection to devices than ever before.

Access Apple’s powerful audio assistant simply by saying “Hey Siri,” and play through or skip songs with a simple double-tap on your earbuds. The included charging case keeps your wireless earbuds safe, and can be charged via a lightning connector, but with 24 hours of listening time or up to 18 hours of talk time, your AirPods can hang with you all day without even needing a charge.

Apple AirPods with regular charging case

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite 65t review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Not to be confused with their siblings, the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds, these are the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds. The only difference is the word “Active” but in earbud-parlance, that term translates into water and sweat-resistance. If you don’t care about putting your earbuds through intense daily workouts, why pay more for that feature?

Engineered for true wireless music, the Jabra Elite 65t provide snug in-ear stability and the built-in Amazon Alexa audio assistant makes hands-free commands a snap, The Jabra app offers all sorts of customizations, including an equalizer to personalize your audio experience. Lastly, five hours of battery life (or 15 with the included charging case) means you can stay on the go for hours at a time without your wireless earbuds quitting on you. We cannot stress enough what a good deal these earbuds are at just $114. If workouts aren’t your primary interest, you can save $50 off the price of the Elite Active 65t and still get every other great feature.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Amazon Echo, laptop and smartwatch discounts
Up Next

Amazon drops Fitbit Ace fitness tracker for kids to $60 on Prime Day
SoundSport Free
Deals

Snag the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for 30% off on Prime Day

Prime Day is upon us and Amazon is offering the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds for only $139 — a rollicking 30% off its original price of $200. These earbuds get high marks for their long battery life, water resistance, and sound.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
sony wh xb900n review wireless headphone mem 2
Deals

These early Prime Day wireless headphone and earbud deals are all under $100

Need a pair of reliable wireless headphones or earbuds with powerful sound quality that won't break the bank. Here are a few from brands like Beats, Sony, and Sennheiser, all affordable under $100.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
bo e8 earbuds amazon price cut prime day b o
Deals

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Earbuds get a 30% pre-Prime Day price cut

The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 Truly Wireless Earbuds are currently on sale for $210 on Amazon. Normally priced at $299, the 30% price cut gives a good ring to cord-free convenience.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Sony Wireless In-ear Sports Headphones
Deals

Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones are $50 off before Prime Day 2019

If you're after a rugged and water-resistant pair of workout earbuds, read on: The Bluetooth-connected Sony wireless in-ear sports headphones, which pack active noise canceling and boosted bass, are on sale right now for $50 off.
Posted By Lucas Coll
intex challenger k1 kayak set amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon plunges price of this already-affordable Kayak set to $42 for Prime Day

A few hours before Amazon wraps up Prime Day 2019, but the discounts are still coming. If you are looking to get an inflatable kayak, now is the time. The Intex Challenger K1 Kayak is just $42 for a limited time.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
clarisonic foreo facial cleanser amazon prime day deals men brush
Deals

Prime Day beauty deals save you up to 45% off of skin care devices

Looking to improve your skincare routine? Treat yourself this Prime Day with great deals on beauty tech from Clarisonic and Foreo, two of the best selling facial cleansers for men and women.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Amazon is running some killer Fire TV deals to celebrate Prime Day 2019

Amazon has kicked off a number of killer deals on some of its finest cord-cutting devices, including the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K to celebrate Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Josh Levenson
furbo dog camera giveaway
Deals

Prime Day deal: Toss your dogs treats and spy on them with the Furbo dog camera

Right now, most pet cameras are equipped with the function to dispense treats to your pets and interact with them from afar, like the Furbo dog camera. It is available on Amazon for the price of $199, an early Prime Day deal.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
cuisinart coffee makers amazon price cut dgb850
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Cuisinart coffeemakers by up to 62 % for Prime Day

In the spirit of Prime Day, these Cuisinart Coffee Makers get up to 62% in price cuts so you can ditch the long lines in your typical coffee shops. Bank on awesome savings and use the extra time you got to savor every sip of homebrewed…
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin gps navigators amazon prime day price hack drivesmart 61 na lmt s
Deals

Amazon hacks up to 44% off on Garmin GPS Navigators for Prime Day

To help with your daily drive, Amazon drops the price of a couple of Garmin GPS Navigation devices by up to 44% this Prime Day.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar review
Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals: Samsung, Sonos, and more

Searching for a cracking deal on a soundbar this Prime Day 2019? You're in luck — we've rounded up all of the best soundbars on sale, so you don't have to scroll through Amazon's never-ending catalog in search of a diamond in the ruff.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best speakers Goldenear Triton 5
Deals

Best Prime Day speaker deals: Bose, Klipsch, and Polk treated to hefty discounts

Looking to spruce up your audio setup this Prime Day? You've come to the right place — we've found Bose, Denon, and Polk speakers, among several Bluetooth offerings, for a fraction of their retail price.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Galaxy S10 Plus vs. Pixel 3 XL
Deals

The best Prime Day smartphone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are a ton of great deals on smartphones worth looking into. Whether you're looking for a new iPhone or an Android device, there should be a Prime Day 2019 deal for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper