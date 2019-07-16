Share

Amazon Prime Day is only here for a few more hours, but we’re still finding killer deals on audio gear. Headphones have featured prominently so far and prices have already dropped on offerings from brands like Bose and Sony. Wireless earbuds certainly seem to be the way of the future, however, and in that arena, Apple and Jabra are among the heavyweights. Right now on Amazon Prime Day, you can score a pair of the latest generation Apple AirPods for just $145, or upgrade to a wireless charging case version for $179. But we’re really psyched about the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds, which are now at a historically low price of just $114. Excited about these two top-notch earbud options for under $180 each? We hear ya. We are, too.

Apple AirPods

Ah, Apple AirPods. The wireless earbuds that started a revolution, the polarizing, golf tee-like earbuds from Apple have dominated the market since they first arrived in 2016. Those initial AirPods had their share of issues, but the latest 2019 model has addressed some concerns of audio-centric Apple aficionados. The AirPods have maintained their now-iconic pure white design, and still allow for easy setup and wireless Bluetooth connection to any Apple devices. Not to mention, Apple’s new and improved H1 headphone chip now delivers a faster connection to devices than ever before.

Access Apple’s powerful audio assistant simply by saying “Hey Siri,” and play through or skip songs with a simple double-tap on your earbuds. The included charging case keeps your wireless earbuds safe, and can be charged via a lightning connector, but with 24 hours of listening time or up to 18 hours of talk time, your AirPods can hang with you all day without even needing a charge.

Apple AirPods with regular charging case



Apple AirPods with wireless charging case



Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

Not to be confused with their siblings, the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sports Earbuds, these are the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds. The only difference is the word “Active” but in earbud-parlance, that term translates into water and sweat-resistance. If you don’t care about putting your earbuds through intense daily workouts, why pay more for that feature?

Engineered for true wireless music, the Jabra Elite 65t provide snug in-ear stability and the built-in Amazon Alexa audio assistant makes hands-free commands a snap, The Jabra app offers all sorts of customizations, including an equalizer to personalize your audio experience. Lastly, five hours of battery life (or 15 with the included charging case) means you can stay on the go for hours at a time without your wireless earbuds quitting on you. We cannot stress enough what a good deal these earbuds are at just $114. If workouts aren’t your primary interest, you can save $50 off the price of the Elite Active 65t and still get every other great feature.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.