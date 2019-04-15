Digital Trends
Deals

Boost your Nintendo Switch storage in SanDisk MicroSD card flash sale

Charles Singletary Jr.
By

Storage comes at a premium on Nintendo’s hybrid console, especially since it needs to be able to function on the go in addition to being docked. The smaller form of the Nintendo Switch led to the decision to have only 32GB internal storage, but all is not lost. The Switch can be expanded with SanDisk microSD cards and, lucky for you, the battle for precious storage space can finally end because there is a sweet flash sale going on right now on Amazon.

Amazon is cutting its prices on SanDisk microSD cards as part of the company’s Deal of the Day. Not only can you grab cards for your Nintendo Switch, but you can also get storage like flash drives and portable hard drives for your other digital storage needs.

Amazon discounts on SanDisk microSD cards during Deal of the Day

Deals on SanDisk microSD cards during Amazon Deal of the Day end at 3 a.m. ET on April 16. Act quickly and you will have more than enough room for your Nintendo Switch games, patches, screenshots, and save files. In addition to opening up space for the best Nintendo Switch exclusives around, you can also spend a few bucks on games that are new to the Nintendo eShop. Final Fantasy VII, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and Yoshi’s Crafted World are just a few options to choose from.

The 256GB SanDisk microSD with a higher transfer speed isn’t part of the Deal of the Day, but is discounted a few dollars. There are many microSD cards out in the wild and you may find them at wildly varying prices, but there are a variety of reasons why one card could outperform another with the same storage space. To help, we have a guide on how to choose a microSD card for the Nintendo Switch. The benefits translate to other devices, too, so if you grab a SanDisk card for your camera, you will be getting the best thing offered.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for April 2019
best computer monitors
Trash

Expand your desktop real estate (or just make it prettier) with the best monitors

Everyone wants a monitor, sure, but not just any monitor. You want a display with the highest resolution, the largest screen, and the most customization options to be had. Thankfully, we've got your back.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Yada Backup Camera
Trash

Stop backing into your neighbor's car with the best backup cameras

The right backup camera will allow you to better avoid vehicles and other obstacles without taking your eyes off the road, rendering "sorry, I hit your car!" notes a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cheap fitness trackers huawei fit feat
Trash

Stay fit and save cash with these affordable fitness trackers

We've compiled a list of the best cheap fitness trackers currently on the market. No matter if you're looking for something stylish, simple, or just aren't willing to dish out the kind cash necessary for a high-end model, our list offers…
Posted By Amanda Ellis
best sony a7 series camera iii
Trash

A7R, S, II, or III? Making sense of Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras

Sony’s A9, A7 III, A7R III, and A7S II are all capable cameras. But each has unique advantages that may make it better (or worse) in any given situation. We break down the specialty of each to help you better decide which one to go with.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Best Blu-ray players feature
Trash

From game consoles to 4K UHD spinners, these are the best Blu-ray players

Streaming may be popular, but the disc isn't dead yet. To get the very best picture and sound quality from your system, you need to be watching Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, and these are the best Blu-ray players you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Best home security cameras Alro Pro 2
Trash

Keep your stuff safe and porch pirates away with the best home security cams

When it comes to the best home security cameras, the choice often comes down to the one that simply knows how to stay out of your way. Here are some of our favorites, both indoor and outdoor.
Posted By Gia Liu
echo dot 2018 3rd generation
Trash

Second-gen vs. third-gen Echo Dot: What’s the difference?

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot was just released. Is it worth upgrading your second-generation Echo Dot? Here, we take a closer look at the two devices to see how much Amazon has improved its flagship Alexa voice assistant smart…
Posted By Erika Rawes
Best Universal Remotes
Trash

Control is within your grasp with one of our favorite universal remotes

Get ready to simplify your home. Our top choices for the best universal remotes let you easily control your Blu-ray player, DVR, TV, A/V receiver, or any other device you may have tucked in your media hub.
Posted By Kris Wouk
best subwoofers
Trash

Six sensational subwoofers that will shake any room on any budget

Whether you're a film buff or a music junkie, sometimes you just need to go lower. Luckily, we've put together a guide to the best subwoofers, so you can feel your favorite movies instead of just hearing them.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Trash

Our favorite gaming desktops make the latest consoles look pathetic

PC gaming doesn't always come cheap, but it doesn't have to be extortionate either. In this guide we've put together a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy, with everything from the big and flashy, to the super compact.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Trash

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
best fitness watches smartwatches for fitbit versa feat
Trash

From the office to the gym, these are the best smartwatches for fitness

The line between smartwatch and fitness tracker continues to blur with companies like Apple or Fitbit releasing wearables that so deftly accomplish being the former and the latter. To help narrow the field of the best smartwatches for…
Posted By Amanda Ellis
best ultra-wide monitors
Trash

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Trash

Our favorite smart thermostats let you stay warm without burning money

The right thermostat can do more than just adjust the temperature of your home, it can also learn about you and help you save money. Check out our picks for the best smart thermostats on the market right now.
Posted By Kim Wetzel