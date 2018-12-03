Digital Trends
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for saving big on holiday gifts. Yesterday, December 2, Amazon launched its 12 days of deals, offering limited-time discounts on select items across different categories. And it’s no surprise that Walmart is countering with its own countdown of deals. Walmart’s 20 days of deals offers hot new deals across categories to prepare you for the holiday season. And not to be outdone, Best Buy has kicked off its own 20 Days of Doorbusters, so you can expect some exciting new deals this December, as we curate some of the best deals to help you shop.

Amazon

Amazon’s deals are similar to those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, featuring a range of products from electronics to apparel, home decor, and more. Prime members receive free shipping on all orders and non-members qualify for free shipping if they spend $35 or more. Each day, Amazon will feature a different theme, with new items being continuously added throughout the day. If you want to stay in the loop, you can use Amazon’s app to see what upcoming deals are being offered and receive a notification when it goes on sale.

Gaming deals for December 3rd

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, Fast Charge Stand & Pad, Universally Compatible with Qi-Enabled Phones and Select Samsung Watches — $50 (originally $120)

Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Gaming Headset -Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Mobile Gaming — $140 (originally $200)

Best deals of the day

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker — $90 (originally $150)

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader (Previous Generation – 7th) — $80 (originally $140)

Walmart

Each day for 20 days, Walmart will have hot new deals across all categories and include free shipping on orders over $35. Check out some of the deals for today.

Galanz 110 Can Beverage Center GLB36S, Stainless Door Frame — $130 (originally $190)

Little Tikes Adjust ‘n Jam Pro Basketball Set — $36 (originally $50)

Best Buy

This countdown of deals launched on December 1 with new tech doorbuster sales continuing to December 20. Check out some of Best Buy’s December 3 deals of the day, featuring huge discounts on Dyson vacuums and more.

HP ENVY 5010 All-In-One Instant Ink Ready Printer in black – $40 (originally $90)

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Bagless Upright Vacuum in iron or yellow — $180 (originally $400)

Dyson AM06 Desk Fan in Black or Nickel — $180 (originally $300)

ASUS 2-in-1 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB Memory – 2TB Hard Drive in sandblasted matte black aluminum — $800 (originally $1,030)

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from on our updated deals page and be sure to follow our Twitter page for the latest deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

