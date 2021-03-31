Apple AirPods deals are fairly rare in the first place, but these discounts are so unbelievable we had to check twice to make sure a mistake hadn’t been made. Right now, at Amazon, you can score more than $30 off a pair of Apple Airpods with Charging Case (Wired), or get a whopping $50 off a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (that’s 20% off the original price). We cannot stress enough how unusual it is to see discounts like this on Apple products, so don’t miss your chance to save.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) — $129, was $159

For the new generation of the Airpods, the company added the H1 chip, making connection times faster and allowing overall better performance (no more waiting for your music as you transfer the sound to your AirPods). These allow you to go hands-free, letting you access all your connected devices with a simple, “Hey Siri.” They’ve got five hours of battery life and then a charging case that provides a full 24 hours of juice. With calls, dual microphones filter out background noise to make sure your own voice comes through as clearly as possible. And, while these don’t have the active noise cancellation of the Airpods Pro, they still boast some decent ambient noise-canceling abilities. On top of all this, there’s Apple’s legendary design in both the Airpods form and function, and the company’s support. These are consistently some of the highest-rated wireless earbuds out there, so getting them for $30 off is a no-brainer.

Apple AirPods Pro — $199, was $249

There’s no better way to create our own sonic oasis, and look good doing it, than with the Apple AirPod Pro earphones. They feature active noise cancellation — the biggest advantage when you’re moving from the Airpods to Airpods Pro. At the same time, Apple has included transparency mode. Just touch the Airpods and you can adjust the level of exterior noise that you’d like to allow in. The AirPods Pro provide phenomenal sound. They also have Adaptive EQ, so that your music, podcasts, and calls will be customized automatically to best suit you. And Apple has built three microphones into each pod — with one of these mics designed specifically to pick up your voice — so that they’re accurate and deft when it comes to calls. In terms of design, these are shorter and more subtle than the standard AirPods, and are designed to relieve ear pressure. Of course, there’s support for Siri and built-in voice control for all your music and calls and volume. And to top it all off, there’s an impressive 5 hours of battery, and a portable charging case with 24 hours’ worth of juice.

