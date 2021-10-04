Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Are you waiting for the tablet deals that will roll out with this year’s Black Friday deals to buy an iPad? If your answer’s “yes,” you should know that there are early Amazon Black Friday deals that include Apple deals and iPad deals, such as this discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the latest 10.2-inch iPad that slashes the tablet’s price by $30, bringing it down to $299 from its original price of $329.

The new iPad, which was revealed in Apple’s California Streaming event in September and rolled out shortly afterward, features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology that makes adjustments depending on the lighting of your environment. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the tablet, which is secured by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system.

When comparing the 2021 iPad and 2020 iPad, the latest version of the tablet is a definite improvement because of its A13 Bionic chip, compared to the previous model’s A12 Bionic chip, and base storage that was bumped up to 64GB from 32GB. The new iPad 10.2 also offers a better selfie camera, as well as the Center Stage feature that keeps you in the middle of the shot during video chats.

If you’re set on buying a new iPad, you should definitely consider the 9th-generation iPad, as it’s the latest in its line. Amazon is making the decision easier for you with a $30 discount on the Wi-Fi, 64GB version that brings the tablet’s price down to $299 from its original price of $329. We’re not sure if this offer will be part of the upcoming Black Friday tablet deals or Black Friday iPad deals, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the 2021 iPad, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The new 10.2-inch iPad is a steal on Amazon because it’s already discounted after just being released. However, if you want to take a look at offers for other iPad models, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best iPad deals that are currently available across different retailers — check them out and see if anything catches your eye.

