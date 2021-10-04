  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Latest Apple iPad 10.2 down to lowest-ever price at Amazon today

By
2021 Apple iPad 10.2 on a white background.

Are you waiting for the tablet deals that will roll out with this year’s Black Friday deals to buy an iPad? If your answer’s “yes,” you should know that there are early Amazon Black Friday deals that include Apple deals and iPad deals, such as this discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the latest 10.2-inch iPad that slashes the tablet’s price by $30, bringing it down to $299 from its original price of $329.

The new iPad, which was revealed in Apple’s California Streaming event in September and rolled out shortly afterward, features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology that makes adjustments depending on the lighting of your environment. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the tablet, which is secured by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system.

When comparing the 2021 iPad and 2020 iPad, the latest version of the tablet is a definite improvement because of its A13 Bionic chip, compared to the previous model’s A12 Bionic chip, and base storage that was bumped up to 64GB from 32GB. The new iPad 10.2 also offers a better selfie camera, as well as the Center Stage feature that keeps you in the middle of the shot during video chats.

If you’re set on buying a new iPad, you should definitely consider the 9th-generation iPad, as it’s the latest in its line. Amazon is making the decision easier for you with a $30 discount on the Wi-Fi, 64GB version that brings the tablet’s price down to $299 from its original price of $329. We’re not sure if this offer will be part of the upcoming Black Friday tablet deals or Black Friday iPad deals, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the 2021 iPad, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More iPad deals

The new 10.2-inch iPad is a steal on Amazon because it’s already discounted after just being released. However, if you want to take a look at offers for other iPad models, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best iPad deals that are currently available across different retailers — check them out and see if anything catches your eye.

LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$650 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (128GB, Wi-Fi, 9.7in) Silver (Renewed)

$300 $319
Save on this renewed iPad Pro with a 9.7-inch display and 128GB of storage. Wi-Fi only and comes with a 90-day guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 2018 - Space Gray (Renewed)

$542 $570
Backed by a 90-day guarnantee, this Wi-Fi iPad Pro has an 11-inch display and 256GB of onboard storage. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are down: All apps and websites impacted

facebook hacked

Sony’s new wireless neckband speakers sport Dolby Atmos

Sony SRS-NS7

Android 12 with Material You launches today, comes to Google’s Pixel phones in weeks

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for October 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for October 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera samples leak online yet again ahead of launch

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.

The best iPhone apps (October 2021)

iOS 14 App Library

The best motherboards for gaming

best motherboards for gaming

The best Mac apps for 2021

macos mojave hands on review app store

How to access webcam settings in Windows

Closeup on the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED laptop's bezels and webcam.

We can’t believe how cheap the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are today

The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones.

Best cheap GPU deals for October 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

AMD’s powerful Threadripper 5000 chips may have been delayed again

AMD Threadripper processor in a motherboard.