One of the best times of the year to score the biggest discounts of tech, Black Friday is here and if you are in search of your next tablet computer, look no further than the discounted 2020 Apple iPad Air. The new iPad Air is available for $559, $40 less than its launch price as part of the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Discounts on Apple products, especially the brand new models, are not something you see everyday which makes this deal even more special and surprising. At 7% off, the 2020 Apple iPad is up for grabs at its lowest, and given the Black Friday rush, we don’t expect this deal to last very long. Considering this is 2020’s last big sale on gadgets, make sure to hurry to bag the latest iPad Air at a bargain.

The new Apple iPad Air offers “Pro” hardware at an “Air” price. Its biggest draw is the Apple A14 chip which is capable of handling any apps or tasks you throw at it no matter how resource-intensive they are. Whether you want to edit 4K videos or multitask between numerous browser tabs, the 2020 iPad Air won’t let you down. On top of that, it has a 10.9-inch Retina screen which is perfect for binge-watching Netflix and the long-lasting battery life ensures you can stream shows and movies all night without reaching for the charger. The iPad Air also comes equipped with a traditional fingerprint sensor so that you don’t have to hassle with a PIN or pull down your mask to authenticate via Face ID. In our in-depth Apple iPad Air (2020) review, it earned a near-perfect score, making it one of the best tablets you can buy.

While the latest variant of iPad Air is nearly perfect, it’s still not an iPad Pro and that means you miss out on premium perks like a total of four stereo speakers. So in case you’re willing to spend more or want to save a few bucks by opting for the lower end models, there are plenty of more iPad Black Friday deals and Black Friday tablet sales you can look into.

As Black Friday 2020 is retailers’ final chance to clear stocks and sell as much as possible, there are deals available on just about any gadget you can imagine. For those who want to stick to Apple, we’ve rounded up all the Apple Black Friday deals. For the rest of the categories and brands, drop by our ultimate list of the best Black Friday deals out there.

