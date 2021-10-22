  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Black Friday deals on iPads just started at Amazon — here are the best

By

For the biggest discounts on Apple products, you shouldn’t miss this year’s best Black Friday deals, which will include Black Friday Apple deals for the brand’s many devices. If you’re hoping to score a tablet from the upcoming Black Friday iPad deals, you should know that you don’t have to wait for the annual shopping holiday. With the early Amazon Black Friday deals that the retailer has rolled out, you can already enjoy huge savings when buying an iPad.

It’s highly recommended that you finish your holiday shopping as soon as possible this year, as the supply chain issues that plagued 2020 will likely return. If you decide to wait until Black Friday, there’s a chance you won’t receive your purchases in time for the holidays. This is even more true with Apple products, which are always in demand and sell out quickly.

The iPad deals of Black Friday may offer bigger discounts, but only for a few dollars more compared with what you can get with today’s offers from Amazon. If you’re planning to give the iPad as a gift for the holidays, whether for a loved one or for yourself, you should take advantage of one of these offers so you’re sure they’ll get to you on time.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $539, was $599

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – $749, was $799

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $999, was $1,099

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $539, was $599

iPad Air sitting on table.
Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash

You can’t go wrong with the fourth-generation iPad Air, as it comes with specifications and features that are more than enough for the regular user. Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet for $539, after a $60 discount to its original price of $599.

The 2020 iPad Air, Digital Trends’ top choice among the best tablets, comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s great for watching streaming content and playing video games, and it’s powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip for a snappy and lag-free performance. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and to further expand the tablet’s capabilities, it supports the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and the second-generation Apple Pencil. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you want the 2020 iPad Air in your hands as soon as possible, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

2021 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $749, was $799 (11-inch); $999, was $1,099 (12.9-inch)

The iPad Pro 2021 on a table, showing the screen.

For the ultimate iPad experience, you should invest in the 2021 iPad Pro. The Wi-Fi, 128GB version is discounted by $50 for the 11-inch model, lowering its price to $749 from its original price of $799, while the 12.9-inch model is discounted by $100, slashing its price to $999 from its original price of $1,099.

The fifth-generation iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet in Apple’s stable, as it’s equipped with the laptop-class M1 chip that lets the device easily handle intense mobile gaming and video editing, among other demanding tasks. The Liquid Retina display comes in sizes of 11 inches and 12.9 inches, and the tablet is equipped with Face ID for security. Apple also promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge for the 2021 iPad Pro. The offers may disappear at any moment, so if you want to purchase the 2021 iPad Pro for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)

More iPad deals

Whether you go for the 2020 iPad Air or the 2021 iPad Pro, you’ll enjoy huge savings when buying the tablet from Amazon. But there are more offers out there from different retailers if you want to take a look around. To help you compare, we’ve rounded up some of the best iPad deals you can shop right now.

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$699 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro Tablet (128GB, Wi-Fi, 9.7in) Silver (Renewed)

$300 $319
Save on this renewed iPad Pro with a 9.7-inch display and 128GB of storage. Wi-Fi only and comes with a 90-day guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-Inch Rose Gold ( Mid 2017) MQDY2LL/A (Renewed)

$340
Mid-2017 version of the Wi-Fi only iPad Pro. 64GB storage and a 10.5-inch diasplay. Up to 10 hours of battery life. 90-day guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 9.7" iPad (Early 2018, 32GB, Wi-Fi Only, Space Gray) MR7F2LL/A (Renewed)

$206 $228
You can't tell it from new, says Amazon. Renewed Apple iPad with Wi-Fi ony has 32GB, and a 9.7-inch display. 90-day replacement guarantee. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 9.7inch (Refurbished 2017 Model), Space Gray

$186 $199
Pre-owned with no visible defects and 80% or more of the original battery life. Refurbished Apple iPad with a 9.7-inch display, WiFi-only, 32GB storage in Space Gray. (2017 Model) more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro 2018 - Space Gray (Renewed)

$571
Backed by a 90-day guarnantee, this Wi-Fi iPad Pro has an 11-inch display and 256GB of onboard storage. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This stunning Dell 34-inch curved monitor just got a huge discount

Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3422DWG on sale at Dell

Fortnite season 8, week 6 challenge guide: Dark Jonesy

Dark Jonesy (Fortnitemares) from Fortnite.

Save $130 on Samsung’s Alexa-enabled soundbar at Amazon today

Samsung Soundbar HW-S61a showing off fabric design.

Alienware gaming chair $30 off for early Black Friday deal at Dell

Alienware S5000 gaming chair on sale at Dell

Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop today — SAVE $285

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

HP is having an early Black Friday sale today — here are the best deals

hp dual monitor bundle deal july 2021 monitors

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 renders show sleek design similar to the S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7.

How to get free stuff on Amazon in 2021

Amazon Black Friday deals

Latest iPhone SE 3 rumors contradict previous ones

iPhone SE

Best Verizon new customer deals for October 2021

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

How to kill the Breaker in Back 4 Blood

The Breaker towers over common zombies in Back 4 Blood.

Fortnite season 8, week 6 challenge guide: Containment Specialist

Containment Specialists from Fortnite.

Best cheap laser printer deals for October 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome