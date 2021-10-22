Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For the biggest discounts on Apple products, you shouldn’t miss this year’s best Black Friday deals, which will include Black Friday Apple deals for the brand’s many devices. If you’re hoping to score a tablet from the upcoming Black Friday iPad deals, you should know that you don’t have to wait for the annual shopping holiday. With the early Amazon Black Friday deals that the retailer has rolled out, you can already enjoy huge savings when buying an iPad.

It’s highly recommended that you finish your holiday shopping as soon as possible this year, as the supply chain issues that plagued 2020 will likely return. If you decide to wait until Black Friday, there’s a chance you won’t receive your purchases in time for the holidays. This is even more true with Apple products, which are always in demand and sell out quickly.

The iPad deals of Black Friday may offer bigger discounts, but only for a few dollars more compared with what you can get with today’s offers from Amazon. If you’re planning to give the iPad as a gift for the holidays, whether for a loved one or for yourself, you should take advantage of one of these offers so you’re sure they’ll get to you on time.

2020 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – $539, was $599

2021 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – $749, was $799

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $999, was $1,099

You can’t go wrong with the fourth-generation iPad Air, as it comes with specifications and features that are more than enough for the regular user. Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet for $539, after a $60 discount to its original price of $599.

The 2020 iPad Air, Digital Trends’ top choice among the best tablets, comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s great for watching streaming content and playing video games, and it’s powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip for a snappy and lag-free performance. Apple promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and to further expand the tablet’s capabilities, it supports the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and the second-generation Apple Pencil. There’s no telling when the deal will end, so if you want the 2020 iPad Air in your hands as soon as possible, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

For the ultimate iPad experience, you should invest in the 2021 iPad Pro. The Wi-Fi, 128GB version is discounted by $50 for the 11-inch model, lowering its price to $749 from its original price of $799, while the 12.9-inch model is discounted by $100, slashing its price to $999 from its original price of $1,099.

The fifth-generation iPad Pro is the most powerful tablet in Apple’s stable, as it’s equipped with the laptop-class M1 chip that lets the device easily handle intense mobile gaming and video editing, among other demanding tasks. The Liquid Retina display comes in sizes of 11 inches and 12.9 inches, and the tablet is equipped with Face ID for security. Apple also promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge for the 2021 iPad Pro. The offers may disappear at any moment, so if you want to purchase the 2021 iPad Pro for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More iPad deals

Whether you go for the 2020 iPad Air or the 2021 iPad Pro, you’ll enjoy huge savings when buying the tablet from Amazon. But there are more offers out there from different retailers if you want to take a look around. To help you compare, we’ve rounded up some of the best iPad deals you can shop right now.

