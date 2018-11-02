Digital Trends
Deals

The Apple iPad Mini 4 is now on sale at a $125 discount on Walmart

Jenifer Calle
By
ipad deals roundup

With so many tablets to choose from, whether you prefer an Android or Apple tablet, there are a lot of factors that come into play when purchasing. Deciding on a tablet is even harder when most quality tablets come with a hefty price attached. Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on the horizon, expect to see some great online discounts on these devices. One of the biggest retailers, Walmart has restocked the Apple iPad Mini 4 and is selling it for a discounted price.

Right now you can grab the Apple iPad Mini 4 for only $275, that’s a $125 markdown from its usual price of $400. Although the Apple iPad Mini isn’t the latest tablet on the market, it offers the same cool features as most tablets, and it won’t have you breaking your wallet.

The Apple iPad Mini 4 is the fourth-generation model and sits somewhere between a smartphone and a laptop in size. Its slim frame makes it very portable, with a super-slight 6.1mm thickness. It features a compact and vibrant 7.9-inch multi-touch display and smart keyboard that doesn’t sacrifice on picture quality. If you’re an avid photographer its best feature is being able to take pictures and edit them right from your screen.

One of the main selling points for the iPad is that you can use it for work or play. Whether you’re streaming videos or you’re using it as your on-the-go multi-tasking machine at work, the screen size is impressive enough for both. Though the iPad Mini 4 offers a smaller 7.9-inch screen, its relatively small stature offers a convenient alternative and it won’t take up too much space in your bag. This particular model packs an impressive 128 GB of storage space for apps, pictures, and videos. It also has a 10-hour battery life, so you won’t be constantly charging it all the time.

If spending more than $300 on an iPad seems too much but you don’t want to miss out on owning a high-quality iPad, the iPad Mini 4 is perfect for you.

Shop Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find iPad deals, iPhone deals, and more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Project Fi: Phones, plans, pricing, and perks xplained
Up Next

Blizzard is taking a bruising over its 'Diablo Immortal' announcement
apple ios app monopoly case news store carrousel du louvre
Deals

Everything you need to know about Apple Black Friday deals

Whether you're hopping online to do your Black Friday shopping or you're going to head to the stores in person, you'll have to be vigilant to find the best Apple discounts this year. We're here to help: Read on for everything you need to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the 10 best laptop deals for November 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the 10 best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for November 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple MacBook Air 2018
Computing

The new MacBook Air has finally landed. Is it everything we hoped it would be?

Apple finally introduced its refreshed MacBook Air after years of not updating the laptop, which prompted plenty of speculation ahead of the notebook's debut. This year, the Air comes with better performance and a modern design.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
all phones released and annouced in october smartphones
Mobile

October was a smartphone smorgasbord. Here are all the new releases you missed

If you thought Halloween was the scariest thing this month, then you clearly didn't see our work schedule for the month. Here are all the phones that were announced and released this Techtober.
Posted By Mark Jansen
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

Looking Glass owners will soon be able to get more holograms on Vimeo

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Deals

The best iPhone deals for November 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

The best iPad deals for November 2018

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for November 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
t-mobile
Mobile

For a limited time, T-Mobile One customers can add a new line for free

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
Mobile

Apple misses estimates for the iPhone, but still made more money than in 2017

Apple didn't quite hit estimates for iPhone units in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, but despite that, it made more money than expected. How? Well, largely by raising the average selling price of the iPhone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xr app store
Mobile

Apple iPhone XR vs. OnePlus 6T: Which lower-priced flagship rules the roost?

The iPhone XR and OnePlus 6T are both powerful flagships that don't cost a ton, and both released in October. But which is better? Which deserves your hard earned money? We took a look to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen