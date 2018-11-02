Share

With so many tablets to choose from, whether you prefer an Android or Apple tablet, there are a lot of factors that come into play when purchasing. Deciding on a tablet is even harder when most quality tablets come with a hefty price attached. Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on the horizon, expect to see some great online discounts on these devices. One of the biggest retailers, Walmart has restocked the Apple iPad Mini 4 and is selling it for a discounted price.

Right now you can grab the Apple iPad Mini 4 for only $275, that’s a $125 markdown from its usual price of $400. Although the Apple iPad Mini isn’t the latest tablet on the market, it offers the same cool features as most tablets, and it won’t have you breaking your wallet.

The Apple iPad Mini 4 is the fourth-generation model and sits somewhere between a smartphone and a laptop in size. Its slim frame makes it very portable, with a super-slight 6.1mm thickness. It features a compact and vibrant 7.9-inch multi-touch display and smart keyboard that doesn’t sacrifice on picture quality. If you’re an avid photographer its best feature is being able to take pictures and edit them right from your screen.

One of the main selling points for the iPad is that you can use it for work or play. Whether you’re streaming videos or you’re using it as your on-the-go multi-tasking machine at work, the screen size is impressive enough for both. Though the iPad Mini 4 offers a smaller 7.9-inch screen, its relatively small stature offers a convenient alternative and it won’t take up too much space in your bag. This particular model packs an impressive 128 GB of storage space for apps, pictures, and videos. It also has a 10-hour battery life, so you won’t be constantly charging it all the time.

If spending more than $300 on an iPad seems too much but you don’t want to miss out on owning a high-quality iPad, the iPad Mini 4 is perfect for you.

