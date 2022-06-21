Shoppers who are on the hunt for tablet deals always receive recommendations for Apple’s iPad, as these devices are widely considered the best in the industry. With the various models available, there’s an iPad for everyone, whether you’re planning to use the tablet for school, for a work-from-home setup, or for graphic design, among its many applications.

You don’t have to pay full price to buy an iPad though — even for its latest models. For example, Amazon’s iPad deals currently includes a $90 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the sixth-generation iPad Mini, which brings the tablet’s price down to just $409 from its original price of $499. There’s no telling how long this offer will last, so if you want to take advantage of this iPad Mini deal, you don’t have time to waste — add to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the iPad Mini

Gorgeous 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display

Powerful performance in compact frame

support for 5G connectivity

The 2021 Apple iPad Mini is the newest version of the brand’s smallest tablet, but its size doesn’t mean that it has sacrificed the features that have made iPads so reliable for its owners. The device’s 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display provides steep viewing angles and good color reproduction, which makes it great for watching streaming content and playing video games.

Inside t ihePad Mini are Apple’s A15 bionic processor and 4GB of RAM, which is the same configuration that you can find in the iPhone 13, so you won’t experience any lagging or stuttering when you’re multitasking between apps. The tablet also comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultrawide front camera, with the capability of recording 4K video at 60 fps and 1080p video at 240 fps.

When comparing the 2021 iPad Mini and 2019 iPad Mini, upgrading from the predecessor or shelling out for the latest model is worth it because of the slightly larger display, the faster processor, improved RAM, better cameras, and support for 5G. Meanwhile, between the 2022 iPad Air and 2021 iPad Mini, the smaller tablet is the better choice if you’re not planning to use the device for professional purposes, if you want something more compact, and if you want to pay a lower price for an iPad.

More iPad deals you can shop today

While Amazon’s iPad Mini deal is certainly worth the look, the good news is that there are other iPad models that are on sale from the retailer. If you want something cheaper, you can go for the brand’s entry-level option — the 2021 iPad. However, for those who want a more powerful tablet in their hands, the 2022 iPad Air or the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch may be your best bet.

2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $309, was $329

2022 Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $559, was $599

2021 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi, 256GB) — $849, was $899

Not everyone prefers Apple products though. For those who want to check out Android-powered tablets, you might as well go straight to Apple’s rival and take a look at Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. There are also different models across a wide budget range for Samsung’s tablets, including very cheap devices that may be better purchases if you’re planning to give them to students for their schoolwork or younger children for their entertainment.

