 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get an iPhone SE for $99 for Cyber Monday, because why not?

John Alexander
By
iPhone SE 2020 Screen Front.
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone. So be sure to act soon and take advantage of this fantastic phone deal while it lasts.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the iPhone SE

iPhone SE 2022 launching in Q1 Gurman

The first part of this deal to examine closely is the fact that the phone is tied to Straight Talk. You might be hesitant to switch to a phone plan so tightly attached to Walmart, expecting hidden fees or random stealth charges for using too much data — or worse yet, barely any data at all. However, these fears turn out to be completely unfounded. Your plan is based on what you pay for and add to your phone. While it is possible to pay by the month, you can also prepay for an entire year. As you’re paying upfront, you know exactly what you’re getting ahead of time. As a result, there’s no sneakiness or smokes and mirrors — you pay for the service you want as you want it.

Next, let us take a look at the iPhone SE itself. It comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, making it a fantastic choice for a first iPhone. The humble 4.7-inch screen displays at 750p, which makes for a workable screen that will get the job done. Modern conveniences like Lightning ports and 4K video recording are included as well. Even though factors like its 12-megapixel main camera show its age a bit, there are also plenty of accessories, as well as cases and covers for the iPhone SE so you’ll never have to feel left out of the fun.

Related

Overall, we recommend giving both the iPhone SE and Straight Talk a chance. This recommendation becomes even more pronounced when you can get the phone as part of the Cyber Monday deals going on right now. Try it out and get an iPhone SE for just $99, which is $50 off the standard $149 price.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Walmart has a $99 robot vacuum for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast
The Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum makes light work of a floor covered in crumbs.
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals: QLED, OLED and 8K TV
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Best Android Phone 2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra in hand with S Pen feat image.
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an Apple Watch for $149
Apple Watch SE
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Alienware, HP, Razer
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops, TVs, and more
Walmart Black Friday
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs, and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Best Black Friday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro
Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2022
Dyson Black Friday deals: Cordless vacuums and purifier fans
Dyson V15 Detect
Cordless vacuum Black Friday deals: Dyson, Shark and Samsung
shark cordless vacuum deal prime day 2022 pet
OLED TV Black Friday deals: LG, Samsung, and Sony
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
Coffee maker Black Friday deals: Keurig and Nespresso
Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker on a counter next to a range.