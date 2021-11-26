Get excited people, because all of the best Black Friday deals and Apple Watch Series 7 deals are back! If a new smartwatch is on your shopping list this year, you should grab one soon. These things are selling like hotcakes, and retailers are struggling to get products back on the shelves. If you wait too long, there won’t be any Apple Watches left! Seriously — don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an Apple Watch Series 7. In strong form, Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the Series 7 right now, but we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to be available. You can grab the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) for only $380. Normally $399, that’s $19 off and one of the better deals we’ve seen in a long while. You can take advantage of that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the latest Series 7 Apple Watch.

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday Deal

Why buy:

The always-on Retina display has 20% more screen area than the Series 6

You can take an ECG anytime, anywhere

The IP6X rating means it’s dust resistant and swim-proof

It has all the Apple Watch features you know and love

Wearable tech has become a fashion statement, and at the top of a lot of people’s wishlist is the newest iteration of Apple’s smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7. This aluminum model comes in a classy shade of green — among other colors — and blends well into any occasion. It comes from the legendary design minds at Apple, and interchangeable bands are available with plenty of different options to choose from. Whether it’s a night on the town or a jaunt in the wilderness, the Apple Watch Series 7 will look good wherever you go.

In addition to its good looks, the Apple Watch is made with adventure and fitness in mind. The Series 7 features a crack-resistant crystal screen for surviving intense workouts and adventuring. More features the Apple Watch Series 7 brings to the table while you’ve got your blood pumping include heart rate monitoring, Tai Chi and Pilates workout tracking, and blood oxygen level tracking. More practical features of the Apple Watch Series 7 include an always-on Retina display, a screen area that’s increased 20% over previous models, music and other media syncing across Apple devices, and access on your wrist to Apple’s software ecosystem that includes Apple Pay, Apple Maps, and the App Store.

It should come as no surprise that Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, like this Apple Watch Series 7 for $380, down from $399 with fast, free delivery in play for Amazon Prime members. One of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals out there today, this $19 discount from Amazon won’t last long.

When does this Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday deal end?

Hmm, that’s a good question, and we don’t really have an answer for you. Amazon hasn’t provided an expiration date for this particular Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday deal. But we’re pretty sure that it isn’t going to be available for very much longer, particularly as there’s a limited amount of stock for the offer. Because this is a Black Friday promotion, it’s looking like we won’t see this deal last into the weekend — and even if Amazon doesn’t end the deal before then, stock will probably run out anyway.

So should you buy this deal now? We’d say yes. This Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday deal is a pretty sweet offer, and one that could expire at any second. If Amazon runs out of stock, you’re out of luck — or the retailer could simply decide it’s time to end the deal. Either way, you run the risk of missing out if you hang around. There are so many orders being placed today that it’s unlikely your order will be processed on the same day, so if you find a better deal later on today, you can always cancel.

Should you shop this Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday Deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

We highly recommend taking advantage of this deal if one of the colors you want is on sale — so far, the deal includes green, blue, and red, although some colors may be available at a different price. There are a few reasons to bag this deal now, namely to do with low inventory and supply chain issues. The microchip shortage, for example, means that manufacturers are much slower at getting consumer electronics made and out to the market, just like the Apple Watch. What’s more, supply chain problems have created waning supplies and long shipping delays, which could mean you won’t get your purchases before the holidays if you wait too long.

The best reason for taking advantage of these deals now, however, is that retailers have extended holiday return windows. Amazon now allows you to return anything you buy during the holiday sales up until January 2022. If you buy the Series 7 now and it goes on sale even cheaper later, you can always return it and re-buy for the lower cost. That probably won’t happen, but still, you’re covered if it does, and you can make sure you’re always getting the best deal possible.

