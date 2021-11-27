See what it’s like to wear a premium smartwatch by taking advantage of Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 7 Cyber Monday deal. The GPS, 41mm version of the wearable device, which was just released in October, is already on Amazon, bringing it down to its cheapest-ever price of $380 from its original price of $399. Discounts on the latest versions of Apple products always fall under the best Cyber Monday deals, and with Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals always among the most popular offers, you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this discount.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best smartwatches for 2021, so if you want to see what it’s like to wear a premium wearable device, this is the option for you. It’s powered by Apple’s S7 processor that promises quick performance, and its battery can last for just more than one day on a single charge on normal usage. For the clumsy ones, you don’t have to worry much about damaging the Apple Watch Series 7 because it comes with the most crack-resistant front crystal that has ever been fitted on an Apple Watch. It’s still recommended that you buy a screen protector and a case for the smartwatch, but the extra durability is a welcome characteristic.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is packed with fitness-related and health monitoring features, which is one of the Apple Watch’s strongest suits. For a quick rundown of its capabilities, the wearable device is capable of reading your heart rate and detecting any irregularities, taking electrocardiograms, measuring blood oxygen levels, tracking your sleeping patterns, and calling for help from emergency services if it senses that you had a bad fall. The smartwatch can also remind you to start a workout if you haven’t exercised for a while, track your daily activity on the Activity Rings, and send the data that it collects to the Fitness app on your iPhone where you can check the data collected by the wearable device yourself.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch Series 6, the latest version of Apple’s smartwatch is worth the upgrade and the additional cost because of its 40% bezel reduction that resulted in a 20% increase in screen area, a focus on energy efficiency, and new watch faces to choose from to customize the wearable device. The latest model also received a boost in screen brightness, durability, and dust resistance compared to its predecessor.

The Apple Watch Series 7 also maximizes WatchOS 8, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for smartwatches. It offers features such as the Mindfulness app, which is an expansion of the Breathe app that will let you gather your thoughts; improvements to the Sleep Tracking feature with the additional ability to monitor your respiratory rate; and a Portraits face that will let you use pictures from your iPhone’s photo library as the watch face for the device.

