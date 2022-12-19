Proving to be one of the most popular security camera deals in recent times, Walmart is currently selling the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack at a substantial discount. Normally priced at $192, the 3-pack of cameras is down to $99 for a limited time only. Stock is already flying out so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out on such a great bargain. We’re here to tell you exactly why you might need these security cameras for your home.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack

Arlo makes some of the best home security cameras money can buy. While the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack is on the cheaper end of the scale, you still get great quality for the price. Each camera offers 1080p video so you can enjoy a clearer picture and see more of your property. That’s further helped by the wide 130-degree viewing angle so you can cover a wide area without any bother. Besides offering coverage from every corner, the Arlo Essential Camera also offers two-way audio so you can easily talk to anyone who’s visiting even if you’re not home. That’s thanks to the camera sending you notifications to your phone for people, vehicles, and packages so you always know what’s going on. You can even sound a siren, call a friend or dial emergency services if needed.

Completely 100% wireless, anyone looking for one of the best wireless security cameras around will be delighted with the Arlo Essential Camera right down to its weather-resistant design which means it can be placed either indoors or outdoors without any bother. It also works seamlessly with your smart home with it working as an Amazon Alexa device, along with Google, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. It’s simple to set up in every way right down to straightforward physical installation whether indoors or out. In no time, your home will feel more secure than before.

Normally priced at $192, the Arlo Essential Camera 3-Pack is down to $99 for a limited time only at Walmart. A great way to gain peace of mind without spending a fortune, snap the deal up now before you miss out on this great price.

Editors' Recommendations