Amazon drops great deals on the Arlo Pro 2 and NestCam outdoor security cameras

With the constant threat of crime and violence in the community, it’s only sensible to safeguard your home with security measures. Outdoor security cameras act as a great first line of defense that can scare away thieves, intruders, and other bad guys from entering your property. They also allow you to easily identify anyone coming to your property and can capture evidence should a burglary or breach of security occur.

So, you’ve finally decided to arm your home with outdoor security cameras. There are a multitude of options available on the market, but we suggest you stick to reputable brands like Arlo and Google Nest. Right now, Amazon is holding massive deals on the Arlo Pro 2 and NestCam two-camera two-camera bundles. These kits are discounted for up to $179 off their retail prices.

Arlo Pro 2, Two-Camera Kit – $286 ($194 off)

With the Arlo Pro 2, Arlo expands upon the original’s already great system to provide homeowners with more refined monitoring solutions. Its video resolution has been beefed up to a Full HD 1080p for crisp picture quality, complete with an incredible night vision for clear footage at any time of the day. Fully weatherproof, this model is ready for both indoor and outdoor use. You’ll also be able to choose whether you want to install it wired or wire-free.

Unlike standalone smart cameras, Arlo utilizes a base station to ensure optimized and stable connectivity and security. It connects directly through Ethernet and then broadcasts Wi-Fi signals to the connected cameras. This enables the cameras to receive the bandwidth they need regardless of the traffic of your home network. The base station also has a built-in 100-decibel siren that is as loud as a smoke alarm.

In addition to the motion and sound detection and two-way audio function, the Arlo Pro 2 comes with a bunch of advanced settings that put it leagues ahead of most of the competition. You can set it up to be active only for specific hours when you’re at home or for 24/7 when you’re away. The exposure can also be fine-tuned to achieve the best possible image or footage.

Jump on Amazon’s bundle offer to save on the previous best outdoor security camera. The two-camera kit can be yours for only $286, or $194 below the usual $480 price tag. Cloud recordings are free, so there’s no need to drain your finances with costly subscriptions.

NestCam Outdoor, Two-Camera Kit – $266 ($184 off)

Another solid option for outdoor monitoring is the NestCam. It comes in a compact profile for easy installation, complete with a weatherproof design perfect for surviving the outdoors. While the brand’s wired setup is not as convenient as its wireless counterparts, it means that you don’t have to worry about changing batteries or low juice interrupting your security.

The NestCam is equipped with a number of imaging tricks that make for excellent monitoring and recording. Its crisp Full HD 1080p resolution and all-glass lens ensure clear videos day and night, while its 130-degree wide-angle view promises maximum coverage of the area it’s facing. It also has a smart detection functionality that can distinguish between a tree swaying in the breeze or a person approaching the front door. You can activate push notifications for motion detection or connect the live feed to your tablet, computer, or smartphone – all through the Nest app.

With a built-in speaker and microphone, the NestCam security camera also lets you talk and listen through the app. Apart from hearing what’s happening in the camera’s area of coverage, this two-way audio feature also allows you to speak to someone or even scare away burglars. This is all easily done through the app.

Protect your home and family by getting your hands on the NestCam Outdoor. Normally selling for $450, the two-camera bundle can now be yours for only $279 on Amazon. The deal comes with a free Nest Aware trial so you can test out the premium features before opting for a monthly subscription.

