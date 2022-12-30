If you’re on the hunt for the cheapest laptop deals, you should take a look at Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale to end the year. It includes a $130 discount for the Asus E210 that brings the laptop’s price down to just $100, which is less than half its sticker price of $230. It’s not recommended to wait until the last minute if you want to take advantage of this offer because stocks may get depleted sooner than you think, so add the laptop to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Asus E210 laptop

The Asus E210 won’t challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but it’s more than enough for basic functions such as checking emails, typing reports, and doing online research with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The laptop features a 64GB eMMC, which will provide safe storage for all your important files, and Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed so that you can start using the device as soon as it powers on.

Whenever you’re taking a break, you’ll be able to watch streaming content on the Asus E210’s 11.6-inch display with HD resolution. The laptop only weighs slightly more than two pounds, so it’s easy to carry if you’re always moving around the house or office, or if you need to travel with it. If you need to work while on the go, you won’t be pressured to find a wall outlet for charging right away because the Asus E210’s battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

It’s true — you can get a reliable laptop for just $100, as the Asus E210’s original price of $230 has been slashed by $130 in Best Buy’s 24-hour flash sale. The laptop won’t let you down as long as you’ve got the right expectations for it, no matter if you’ll be using it for work or school. We’re urging you to finalize the purchase as soon as you can to make sure that you get the Asus E210 for this price, because once stocks are gone, we’re not sure if the laptop will still be this cheap once they reappear on Best Buy.

