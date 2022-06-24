If you’re looking to treat yourself to a fantastic gaming rig, this RTX 3080 gaming PC deal is the one for you. Right now, you can buy a truly high-end Asus ROG gaming desktop from Best Buy for $1,800. Ordinarily priced at $2,100, you save $300 off the usual price, making it a pretty sweet deal. Sure to be able to play all the latest games and make them look great, every avid gamer is going to love this setup. It’s easily one of the best gaming PC deals around at the moment. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great before you hit the buy button.

This Asus ROG gaming desktop is packed with great hardware that easily makes it rival the best gaming desktops around. For the price, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with 16GB of memory. The last point is an important one as you really need 16GB of memory to play the latest games at their best. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of dedicated video memory to ensure that whatever you play is going to look fantastic.

In addition, this discounted RTX 3080 gaming PC also has a huge amount of storage space. It has 512GB of SSD storage for your most important files that need to be accessed quickly. Alongside that, you get a further 2TB of space, ensuring you won’t have to worry about large game installs. The convenience continues with its variety of ports. You get two USB-C ports, as well as six USB 2.0 ports, so you can hook up all your devices without a problem.

The super-stylish Asus ROG gaming desktop is a great way to upgrade your gaming all-in-one. Normally priced at $2,100, it’s down to $1,800 at Best Buy. We can’t say how long this deal will stick around for, so buy it now while stocks last.

