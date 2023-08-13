This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $350 off at Best Buy

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying don’t come cheap, but you can still enjoy some savings along the way that you can spend on video games and accessories. Here’s an offer with an excellent balance of price and performance — the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 for $1,600 instead of $1,950 from Best Buy, following a discount of $350. There’s no information on when the bargain ends though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, you need to move fast with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop

It’s the smaller Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 that appears in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, but if you want more power and a larger screen, you should go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16. It runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, so it’s not only ready to play the best PC games, but it’s also prepared to play the best upcoming PC games. The performance of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is maximized on its 16-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which will let you appreciate even the smallest details of your favorite titles.

Windows 11 Home is pre-loaded on the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16’s 1TB SSD, so you can start installing video games right after you boot up the gaming laptop for the first time. It also features Asus’ ROG Intelligent Cooling system, which can automatically choose the applicable cooling mode depending on the task that the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is dealing with, allowing you to keep playing for several hours without worrying about overheating.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop, originally priced at $1,950, is currently $350 off from Best Buy. You’ll only have to pay $1,600 for this machine, which is a steal considering its capabilities. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you shouldn’t be thinking twice if the device fits your budget. Add the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop to your cart and check out as quick as you can to make sure that you get the discount.

Editors' Recommendations