Amazon discounts these Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones by up to $199 off

Luxury Danish brand Bang & Olufsen is popular for its audio products that look as good as they sound. Take, for instance, the company’s lineup of Beoplay headphones, which offers a solid mix of a high-end finish and fantastic sound technology. These audio devices normally cost a pretty penny, though, which is one reason why some may shy away from grabbing a pair.

With these spectacular deals from Amazon, you can experience Bang & Olufsen’s premium Signature Sound without the premium price tag. Both the Beoplay H9 and Beoplay H4 wireless headphones are enjoying massive price cuts right now, reaching up to $199 in savings. Make yourself or a music enthusiast in your life happy by taking advantage of these offers.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 — $304 ($195 off)

Crafted from premium materials, the Beoplay H9 are here to accompany you for a long time. This model combines sleek anodized aluminum earcups, soft lambskin leather and memory ear foam cushions, as well as a durable cowhide leather headband to create a fashionable and long-lasting profile. They are also very comfortable to wear even for extended listening sessions, thanks to the large, cushioned ear pads that provide a snug fit over your ears.

These Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones may be light on weight, but they sure are heavy on sound features. This pair carries B&O’s Signature Sound that enables superior and authentic audio performance. No matter the genre you are into, you’ll be able to hear your music with precision, power, and detail. Your listening experience can also be customized through the companion app’s intuitive TouchTone technology. Through this app, you can select from preset profiles to adjust the sound depending on your activity — whether you’re commuting, working out, or relaxing. Isolating yourself from the outside world is also achievable with the advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology tossed in.

The Beoplay H9 use Bluetooth 4.2 technology to deliver the convenience of seamless and wireless audio streaming. They are estimated to run for up to 35 hours depending on ANC activity. If low on juice, you can continue listening by connecting the supplied audio cable. Both wired and wireless listening promise exemplary audio performance, letting you hear the music the way the artist truly intended. Order these Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones today for only $304 — $195 below their standard price tag.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 — $178 ($122 off)

If you find the Beoplay H4 too rich for your blood, check out the Beoplay H4 instead. Just like the Beoplay H9, this model comes with the brand’s Signature Sound that reproduces forceful, clean, and authentic audio. Regardless of what you’re listening to, it’s delivered with a wide sound stage and well-balanced clarity with solid bass and treble. While they aren’t outfitted with an ANC technology to completely drown out the outside world, the generously padded over-ear design provides noise cancelation on a physical level. Sound profiles can be further personalized to match the music to the activity or surrounding through the companion app.

The entire profile of the Beoplay H4 was built from pure and quality materials. The memory foam in the ear cushions, the PVD-coated stainless-steel sliders, the soft lambskin leather on the headband, the anodized aluminum ear cup, and the braided textiles all add up to create headphones that not only look sleek but are durable and comfortable as well. Their clean lines and minimalist construction also mean they would fit in well with a variety of lifestyles.

These Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones perform best in wireless mode where audio is fine-tuned by the Bluetooth 4.2 chip equalizers. A generous playback time of 19 hours per charge will keep you connected to your music or calls even when you’re on the go. There’s also an audio cable included perfect for times when the headphones run out of battery. Bring home the marvelous Beoplay H4 now on Amazon for only $178 instead of the usual $300.

