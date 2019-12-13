Headphones no doubt offer an immersive listening experience however if you want to lose the bulky headband or get the most in terms of portability, wireless in-ear headphones should simply do the trick. Right now you can tune without missing out on savings as Amazon cuts the price of the Sony WI-SP600N and Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT by up to 53%.

Sony WI-SP600N — $95 (53% off)

If you’re in store for a pair that could help you power through intense and rigorous workouts, you might not need to look any further because Sony’s WI-SP600N is backed up with an IPX4 rating. Now, you can sweat it all out and push through with your workout even when the weather is not completely on your side. Since it’s only splash-proof, taking it for a dip in the pool is not advisable. It is lightweight although it appears to be larger than conventional models while a secure fit is assured with two sizes of stability fins and four sizes of ear tips.

With the Sony WI-SP600N, you can stay focused on your workout and worry less about the distracting ambient sound as it comes equipped with digital noise-cancellation technology. You’ll be able to stay aware of your surroundings with just enough of the background seeping in.

The Sony Headphone’s Connect app allows you to customize your sound by selecting preset audio equalizer profiles, EQ mode, or Quick Sound settings. Lovers of the bass will surely appreciate the feature to boost the low-end of the spectrum. With both Bluetooth and NFC, a seamless pair is facilitated among devices while its wireless range is enhanced with its support for AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs.

Gone are the days of having no option but to remain tethered to your device as all controls for playback, calls, noise-cancellation, and pairing are accessible through its in-line remote. The Sony WI-SP600N equips you to take your music on the go with a battery that can last up to six hours on a single charge and regains the full 100% in more or less an hour.

Usually priced at $200, athletic music lovers would appreciate Amazon’s $105 discount that makes it available for just $95.

Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT — $69 (31% off)

At only 49 grams, Sennheiser’s CX 6.00 BT won’t weigh you down regardless of how long your listening sessions may be. Its inherently small frame doesn’t skimp on features or compromise sound in any way. Distinguishing which earpiece goes on which ear should be simple as both are contoured and matched with four silicone tip sizes that not only make for a personalized fit but also serves to significantly reduce ambient noise.

Sennheiser’s CX 6.00BT earpieces are likewise connected by a single line that surely prevents it from just falling right off your ears. Going hands-free is just as possible with Bluetooth 4.2 technology as well as both AAC and aptX codex to guarantee minimal interference. And with multi-host functionality, you’ll easily be able to switch between two paired devices.

All the necessary controls are yet again found on the three-button remote while further sound personalization is also possible through Sennheiser’s free CapTune app. With a frequency response of 17-21,000Hz, these in-ear headphones offer a rich bass, a well-balanced mid, but may falter a bit when it comes to the high end of the audio spectrum. On the other hand, you will have no issue at all with the clarity of calls with the integrated microphone along with its support for three-way calling.

Portability is apparent in its build and consequentially maximized with a fast-charging battery that can last up to six hours. And before you even run out of juice, convenient voice prompts will notify you of your battery’s status and incoming calls as well.

Order the Sennheiser CX 6.00 BT to fit your on the go lifestyle for just $69 instead of $100 on Amazon.

