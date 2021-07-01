  1. Deals
Powerbeats are practically free at Staples right now — hurry!

By
Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones.

True wireless earbuds are cool and all, but sometimes, the darn things just won’t stay in your ears. A great alternative is to go with a pair of wireless headphones, whether over-ear or wraparound style. So, it’s always nice to see a bunch of Beats headphone deals available — that way, you can pick and choose what works for you. If you want the wireless feel but not quite the earbud-style design, you can grab something like the Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones. The earphones sync via Bluetooth, but the earpieces are tethered and they have hooks that wrap around the back of your ears, keeping them snug. They’re also on sale right now at Staples for over half-off the full price, which brings the final to $70 with free shipping.

Designed for active use — during runs, workouts, and other intense activities — the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones offer up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. They sync with mobile devices and media players via Class 1 Bluetooth, and they have a sweat- and water-resistant design.

A quick 5-minute charge will provide enough battery power to last for up to an additional hour, which is great for when you need to push just a little harder during your workout. As is true of the Beats brand, the audio quality is excellent, with punchy bass and clear treble. Like us, you might have expected to see a clear winner in our Powerbeats Pro and Powerbeats3 head-to-head review, but that’s not quite the case. While the Powerbeats Pro offer premium sound, which is superior, the Powerbeats3 connect more reliably and are much more affordable.

With the discount that Staples is offering, at 51% off the full price, you’re getting them for $70 instead of the normal price of $150. That’s an incredible deal, and it should put these headphones on just about everyone’s radar. Make sure to grab them before they’re gone!

More wireless headphones deals available now

Not fond of the way Beats tethered the Powerbeats3 earphones? You can always snag a pair of true wireless earbuds, and there are plenty of deals out there. We scooped up the best ones for you below.

Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC True Wireless Sport Earbuds

$70 $99
Better than Powerbeats -- for much less. The JLab Epic Air Sport are true wireless sport earbuds that sound great, boast an IP66 water-resistance rating, and feature ear hooks for a secure fit.
Buy at Amazon
Active Noise-Canceling

JLab Epic Air ANC True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

$70 $99
The wireless earbuds offer noise-canceling, great fidelity, and great EQ features. These brilliant Bluetooth headphones are smaller and more convenient than ever (and a steal at this price).
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition with Wireless Charging Pad

$249
Show your K-pop pride with this limited edition Galaxy BTS Edition bundle, which includes the Galaxy Buds+ along with the Qi wireless charging pad at a nice discount when you buy them together.
Buy at Amazon

JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case

$25 $30
Battery life and value are the name of the game with the JLab Go Air wireless earbuds. They provide five hours of playback, plus another 15+ hours of battery life from the included charging case.
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

$86 $100
These are a great alternative to AirPods if you're an Android user. The highly rated Jabra Elite 65t are a great gift for true wireless freedom.
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$70 $120
Experience JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound with these wireless earbuds. The Dual Connect feature also allows you to customize the way you listen to music and answer calls.
Buy at Walmart
