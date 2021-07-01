True wireless earbuds are cool and all, but sometimes, the darn things just won’t stay in your ears. A great alternative is to go with a pair of wireless headphones, whether over-ear or wraparound style. So, it’s always nice to see a bunch of Beats headphone deals available — that way, you can pick and choose what works for you. If you want the wireless feel but not quite the earbud-style design, you can grab something like the Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphones. The earphones sync via Bluetooth, but the earpieces are tethered and they have hooks that wrap around the back of your ears, keeping them snug. They’re also on sale right now at Staples for over half-off the full price, which brings the final to $70 with free shipping.

Designed for active use — during runs, workouts, and other intense activities — the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones offer up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. They sync with mobile devices and media players via Class 1 Bluetooth, and they have a sweat- and water-resistant design.

A quick 5-minute charge will provide enough battery power to last for up to an additional hour, which is great for when you need to push just a little harder during your workout. As is true of the Beats brand, the audio quality is excellent, with punchy bass and clear treble. Like us, you might have expected to see a clear winner in our Powerbeats Pro and Powerbeats3 head-to-head review, but that’s not quite the case. While the Powerbeats Pro offer premium sound, which is superior, the Powerbeats3 connect more reliably and are much more affordable.

With the discount that Staples is offering, at 51% off the full price, you’re getting them for $70 instead of the normal price of $150. That’s an incredible deal, and it should put these headphones on just about everyone’s radar. Make sure to grab them before they’re gone!

More wireless headphones deals available now

Not fond of the way Beats tethered the Powerbeats3 earphones? You can always snag a pair of true wireless earbuds, and there are plenty of deals out there. We scooped up the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations