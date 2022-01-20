Beats Studio 3 headphones at their cheapest since Black Friday

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re planning to take advantage of headphone deals but you don’t know where to start, you might want to take a look at the Beats headphone deals that retailers are offering right now. There’s no shortage of options from the Apple-owned Beats brand, but you should consider the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, which are currently on sale from Amazon with a $141 discount to their original price of $350, making them more affordable at just $209. That’s their lowest price since Black Friday, so you shouldn’t miss out on this offer.

The Beats Studio 3 are high-performance wireless headphones with pure adaptive noise cancellation, a feature that actively blocks external noise while also calibrating audio in real time to preserve the quality of what you’re listening to. The headphones are also very comfortable to wear, with the soft, over-ear cushions offering advanced venting and ergonomic pivoting to enable a customized fit for anybody who wears them.

Like the best wireless headphones, the Beats Studio 3 are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, though because they’re equipped with Apple’s W1 chip, pairing with iPhones only takes seconds. They can last for up to 22 hours on a single charge, and up to 40 hours if noise canceling isn’t activated, so you’ll rarely need to take them off. If their battery gets depleted, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of playback through Fast Fuel technology.

For wireless headphones that are worth the investment, you won’t be disappointed with the Beats Studio 3. They’re currently offered with a $141 discount on Amazon, which brings their price down to just $209 from their original price of $350. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, you shouldn’t be wasting time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

You won’t regret purchasing the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones with Amazon’s price cut, but if you want to make sure that you’re making the right decision, feel free to check out the other Beats headphones that are on sale. We’ve rounded up some of the best Beats headphone deals that are currently available across different retailers, so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

