Beats Studio 3 headphones at their cheapest since Black Friday

A girl wearing the white version of the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones.
Beats

If you’re planning to take advantage of headphone deals but you don’t know where to start, you might want to take a look at the Beats headphone deals that retailers are offering right now. There’s no shortage of options from the Apple-owned Beats brand, but you should consider the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, which are currently on sale from Amazon with a $141 discount to their original price of $350, making them more affordable at just $209. That’s their lowest price since Black Friday, so you shouldn’t miss out on this offer.

The Beats Studio 3 are high-performance wireless headphones with pure adaptive noise cancellation, a feature that actively blocks external noise while also calibrating audio in real time to preserve the quality of what you’re listening to. The headphones are also very comfortable to wear, with the soft, over-ear cushions offering advanced venting and ergonomic pivoting to enable a customized fit for anybody who wears them.

Like the best wireless headphones, the Beats Studio 3 are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, though because they’re equipped with Apple’s W1 chip, pairing with iPhones only takes seconds. They can last for up to 22 hours on a single charge, and up to 40 hours if noise canceling isn’t activated, so you’ll rarely need to take them off. If their battery gets depleted, a 10-minute charge gives 3 hours of playback through Fast Fuel technology.

For wireless headphones that are worth the investment, you won’t be disappointed with the Beats Studio 3. They’re currently offered with a $141 discount on Amazon, which brings their price down to just $209 from their original price of $350. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones, you shouldn’t be wasting time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Beats headphone deals

You won’t regret purchasing the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones with Amazon’s price cut, but if you want to make sure that you’re making the right decision, feel free to check out the other Beats headphones that are on sale. We’ve rounded up some of the best Beats headphone deals that are currently available across different retailers, so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$209 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
Buy at Amazon

Refurbished Powerbeats

$115 $150
To enjoy the Powerbeats sound at a reduced price, these refurbished units are checked and certified by Best Buy. more
Buy at Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats 4 Wireless Earbuds - Black

$109 $150
If you want the Powerbeats sound but you don't need true wireless capabilities - or if you find yourself losing small earbuds - these connect wirelessly to your phone but are wired together. more
Buy at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - Gold (Open Box)

$177 $266
Pick up these stylish, blingy gold headphones for a reduced price by opting for an open-box offer from Walmart. Get the popular Solo3 headphones while saving some cash. more
Buy at Walmart
Refurbished

Powerbeats Pro (Refurbished)

$129 $200
Powerbeats Pros are super hard to get hold of, so if you're looking for a pair in vain you could consider picking up a refurbished pair for a steep discount. more
Buy at Amazon

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - The Beats Decade Collection

$96 $330
Get the popular Powerbeats3 in the stylish Beats Decade Collection edition, with a striking red and black color scheme and up to 12 hours of battery life. more
Buy at Walmart
