Grab this 8-quart air fryer deal while it’s $80 off

Michaela Leung
A woman taps the outside of the Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer.
Bella

Ready to step up your kitchen game with healthier food and less cooking time? This Bella Pro air fryer deal is bringing the heat. For a limited time, it’s now $50 (originally $130) at Best Buy, so you can save big and serve up healthy meals in this eight-quart digital air fryer. Cook your food to the perfect crisp without the extra grease in this air fryer.  Plus, it comes in several stainless steel colors (regular, blue, and black) that add a sleek look to any kitchen.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer

Culinary goes high-tech with this digital appliance. You’re in complete control with the easy-to-use digital touchscreen so you can set the temperature for any recipe you’d like. The high-performance circular heat technology goes from 175 degrees Fahrenheit to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and ensures that food is cooked evenly — and fast.

Thanks to the 1,700 watts of power, plus the stainless steel, it heats up food swiftly and cools it down just as fast. As a bonus, you can save even more time (up to 50% to be exact) with a faster preheat time than a conventional oven.

Cooking a big meal? The eight-quart capacity allows you to prepare up to 6.5 lbs. of food at once. So you can cook for a crowd in less time. If you’re making tried and true classics, choose one of the nine preset cooking programs to make: french fries, shrimp, roast, chicken, fish, steak, cheese melts, or bacon with just one simple push of a button.

Once you’re done, clean up is a breeze. All you have to do is add the removable non-stick basket and crisping tray to the dishwasher and wipe the stainless steel surface clean. The stainless steel design also makes it durable, so you’ll enjoy your air fryer for years to come.

Don’t miss out on one of the best air fryer deals. Cook healthy food fast and take advantage of major savings with this deal on the Bella Pro Digital Air Fryer so you can make delish dishes the fast and healthy way. Save $80 on your investment and start serving healthy meals quickly.

