Best 4th of July mattress sales: Casper, Leesa, and Tempur-Pedic deals

Share

With the 4th of July comes all the best hallmarks of an American summer: Fireworks, cookouts, spending time with friends and family. And if you’re not sleeping well at night, you’re probably not enjoying that time as much as you could be.

Every year, retailers slash prices to celebrate Independence Day with a bang, and if you’ve been hoping to upgrade your sleep with a new mattress, this week is the perfect time to do it. Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy are all offering a slew of 4th of July sales on a variety of TVs and Laptops, but the best savings for this event are reserved for those looking to pick up a new bed.

Without further ado, let’s break down some of the best 4th of July mattress sales you can take advantage of to bring the fireworks back into your bedroom. We’ve gathered some of the very best savings from the likes of Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Leesa, and Sealy ahead of Prime Day 2019.

Cocoon by Sealy is knocking 25% off its Chill mattress through July 8, saving you more than $250 on a king-size mattress. But you’re not just getting a mattress with this deal; you’re also getting two DreamFit Pillows and a set of DreamFit Sheets for free, saving you nearly another $240. If you’ve been looking for a mattress for your guest bedroom, this is the perfect deal; all you’ll need is a mattress frame. Or, of course, you can upgrade your own bedroom. The memory foam Chill mattress sleeps cooler, so you can get more restful sleep during the dog days of summer and forgo the one-leg-in-the-sheets, one-leg-out dance.

Tempur-Pedic has made a name for itself in the memory foam game. If you share a bed with a restless partner or pet, Tempur-Pedic’s mattresses don’t transfer movement. You won’t feel a thing, even as your dog adjusts and readjusts his sleep position for the eighth time at 4 a.m. Through July 15, Tempur-Pedic is offering $500 off any size of its Tempur-breeze mattresses — Probreeze and Luxebreeze — and throwing in a $300 instant gift toward an adjustable mattress base. Tempur-Pedic is a trusted and well-known luxury brand, and you can save hundreds this Fourth of July.

This Fourth of July, Helix is offering a variety of sales to match its mattresses. If you spend $600 or more, you get $100 off with code FOURTH100. Spend $1,250 or more and received $150 off with code FOURTH150. Finally, spend $1,750 or more and get $200 off with code FOURTH200. Oh, and Helix is giving you two free Dream pillows with every code. With such a variety of mattresses, it might be intimidating to buy from Helix, but the brand makes the shopping experience easier and more fun with its Sleep Quiz to help you determine which of its mattresses is right for you.

Overhaul your entire bedroom with Layla Sleep’s Fourth of July sale, which includes its pillows, foundation, weighted blanket and, of course, mattress, through July 17. Get $125 off plus two free pillows with the two-sided Layla memory-foam mattress. Just looking for pillows? Buy one pillow and get another half off. Layla’s topper and foundation are each $30 off this Fourth of July, get a set of sheets for $25 off, or see if weighted blankets are worth their hype with $10 off. Layla’s mattress is an interesting choice, especially if you’re the type of sleeper who gets sore and likes to change it up occasionally. Because one side is firm, one side is soft, you’re essentially getting two mattresses in one.

From now through the weekend, you can save $150 on a new Mint mattress from the venerable bedding brand. Tuft and Needle actually has two signature mattresses: The Mint and The Original. Both were designed with affordability in mind, but without sacrificing comfort. Tuft and Needle memory foam mattresses offer optimal support, cooling comfort, and pressure relief.

Shop Tuft and Needle

Through July 7, use the code HAPPY4TH to save $250 on Nest’s Alexander Signature Hybrid, Alexander Signature Series Flippable, and Hybrid Latex mattresses. Choose from various levels of firmness in both Alexander models, or try out Nest’s Hybrid Latex, its newest model, which combines wool, cotton and latex stuffing. With a 100-night trial, you can get comfortable sleeping on your new Nest mattress — if you realize you don’t like it within 100 nights, just send it back with a 100%t money-back guarantee.

Use code FREEDOM to get 10% off everything on the Coddle website. But if you’re a big spender, Coddle is giving you 15% off orders over $900, 20% off orders over $1,400, and 25% off orders over $1,800. If you’re just looking for a new mattress, that’s more than $170 off the king size and more than $140 off the queen size Coddle Mattress. Like Layla, the Coddle Mattress is firmer on one side, so if you’re not feeling as restful on a given week, you can try to switch things up by flipping it. Airflow channels spaced throughout the mattress also keep you at the perfect temperature, so you won’t overheat, but you won’t get cold during the night, either.

Try the mattress borne out of Kickstarter this Fourth of July with 10% off every order with a mattress through July 8. Though Purple first made waves with the Purple Pillow, created using a unique polymer in a gridded pattern, the company has expanded into sheets, mattress protectors, mattress bases, pet beds, cushions, and blankets. That means if you’re in the market for a mattress and all the other fixings, Purple’s Fourth of July sale has a huge potential for savings.

If you’re on the hunt for a mattress plus bedroom accessories like a glowlight, dog bed, desk pillow, and even a nightstand, Casper’s Fourth of July sale is the way to go. Running through July 5, save 10% on any order with a Casper mattress with promo code STRIPES. Choose from Casper’s Wave, Original, and Essential models, and select either springs or all-foam filling in Casper’s Wave and Original mattresses. Casper is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, so if you find yourself waking up with back and neck pain, Casper is a mattress worth looking into.

How to choose a Mattress that fits your needs

While the 4th of July is obviously a great time to find savings, that doesn’t necessarily mean you should buy a mattress without thinking. Getting a good night’s sleep is one of those things that should take priority in your life, so you should make sure you do it right. All of the mattress companies on our list offer some sort of free trial of their signature mattresses, but there are a few things you should keep in mind as you search.

Choose the right size

It can be easy to sacrifice size to lower the cost of your purchase, but that is a decision you should not take lightly. You need to start by factoring in how big you are, how many people will need to sleep on the bed, and whether or not you have a dog that will make it’s way up there at some point. Additionally, if you’re someone who likes to roll around a lot at night, a smaller bed can end up being very problematic for your sleeping style.

Choose the right material

Memory foam is the name of the game these days, but that doesn’t mean it’s your only option. If you prefer a softer mattress that still has that underlying firmness, you may want to look into a pillow top or hybrid mattress. You may also want to factor in how you tend to sleep. If you’re a side-sleeper, for example, you’re going to want something that will allow your shoulder to sink in.

Choose the right firmness

This is perhaps the most important thing to factor into your mattress hunt. While most of the affordable options available are going to be memory foam options, there are a lot of different firmnesses to choose from. If you tend to sleep on your back or stomach, you’ll usually want to go with something firmer rather than softer. You’ll also need to factor in your weight. If you’re someone who is on the heavier side, too little support could leave you with excess neck and back pain.

Don’t be afraid to go over your budget

Look, this is a big purchase, but it’s also something you don’t want to skimp on. Whatever mattress you buy is likely going to be your mattress for a while, so you have to be willing to pay a little bit extra to get what you need. Better sleep is worth a lot more money than that new iPhone you’ve been eyeing and the cost should reflect that.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.