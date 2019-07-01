Share

Amid the run-up to Prime Day 2019, which doesn’t begin until July 15, retail merchants are also featuring Fourth of July sales. The resulting sales events at Walmart, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy, Target, and other merchants means the first half of July will be a great time to find deals in most product categories.

We’re still a few days from the Fourth of July holiday, but Walmart is already rolling out bargains. Walmart lined up a wide selection of Fourth of July-specific deals. With excellent sales on Apple Watches and iPads, Dell and Lenovo laptops, Samsung, LG, and Vizio 4K TVs, and Google Home devices, get ready to snap up some deeply discounted electronics. We found attractive deals on video games, kitchen appliances, and outdoor items as well.

Top Picks

If you’re looking for the optimal bargains in this sale, we’ve pulled them together here. Below are a few of the most exciting deals we could find:

TV Deals

Jaw-dropping deals on quality 4K smart TVs are lined up and waiting. Particularly if you’re not chasing the very latest TV tech such as 8K and OLED screens from category leaders LG and Samsung, you’ll find 4K UHD/HDR priced so low your eyes will tear up. Walmart has 55-inch 4K HDR TVs for under $320and 65-inch HDTVs for $450. With reduced prices like these, this is a fantastic opportunity to pick up a dazzling new TV for your home.

Walmart has loads and loads of discounted TVs. We’ve lined up some of the most amazing smart TV deals we could find in this sale. Check out the hottest deals we found:

Vizio 65-inch 4K LED TV — $450

— $450 Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR TV — $528

— $528 LG 65-inch 4K Smart HDR TV — $550

— $550 TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV — $478

— $478 Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV — $998

Laptop and Tablet Deals



You’re likely very particular about the brand and style laptop computer or tablet you use for work, for studying, for everyday browsing and entertainment, and for gaming. Walmart lined up an impressive list of sales on laptops and tablets for the Fourth of July. If you’re searching for additional deals on portable computers beyond the ones we selected below, we compiled lists of iPad deals and laptop deals:

Dell G5 15-inch gaming laptop — $799

— $799 Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-inch laptop — $269

— $269 Apple iPad (latest model) — $249

— $249 Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch — $749

— $749 Samsung Galaxy Tab A — $198

Nintendo Switch Deals

Walmart keeps the heat on gaming deals, with special emphasis on games and accessories for Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking for the best deals on Nintendo Switch games or on the hunt for deals on Nintendo Switch accessories, we’ve dug out the best sales Walmart has to offer.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair — $70

— $70 Nintendo Switch Portable Power Bank Battery Charger — $36

— $36 Mario Kart Deluxe — $50

— $50 Super Mario Odyssey — $49

— $49 Super Smash Brothers Ultimate — $50

— $50 The Legend of Zeldo: Breath of the Wild — $50

Smart Home and Kitchen Deals

Walmart’s sales on Google Home Nest smart home devices have been ramping up quickly in the push to help more families enjoy the convenience, savings, entertainment, and security benefits of connected homes. Instant Pot multifunction pressure cookers, Roomba robot vacuums, and other home appliances are all on sale for Fourth of July.

Instant Pot LUX60 — $59

— $59 iRobot Roomba 680 — $240

— $240 Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer — $38

— $38 Google Home Mini — $25

— $25 Google Home Hub and Smart Light Starter Kit — $79

Outdoor Deals

Summer is already in full swing by the Fourth of July. Walmart may be getting ready to start clearing out inventory to get ready for fall, but if you held off for this sale to buy summer essentials, you’re in a sweet spot. To help you save big bucks on summer goods and equipment, Walmart is dropping prices a wide range of outdoor products. Grills, smokers, outdoor games, and even ebikes have all gone on sale for July Fourth. Here are some of the best outdoor discounts we found.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer — $67

— $67 Regulation Size Wooden Cornhole Boards and Bags — $80

— $80 Pit Boss K22 Ceramic Kamado Grill — $599

— $599 Benelli Classica 26-inch Vintage Style e-bike cruiser — $799

