Best 4th of July TV Deals 2020: HDTVs, 4K TVs, and 8K TVs

The 4th of July TV deals have arrived, and there’s plenty to choose from. Whether you’re after a 49-inch LG 4K TV for the bedroom or a 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV for the living room, there’s something for everyone.

Best Buy seems to be leading the pack when it comes to 4th of July sales, so it’s no surprise the best deal comes courtesy of the Blue Shirt retailer: A 50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV for only $330, down $20 from the usual $350.

Today’s Best 4th of July TV Deals

49-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $300 , was $320

— , was $320 50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $330 , was $350

— , was $350 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $500 , was $550

— , was $550 70-inch LG UM6970 PUA 4K TV — $800 , was $1000

— , was $1000 75-inch LG UM6970PUB 4K TV — $900 , was $1100

— , was $1100 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $950 , was $1000

— , was $1000 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1300 , was $1400

— , was $1400 75-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $1500, was $1700

How To Choose A New TV

Want to bag a killer 4th of July TV deal? The first thing you’re going to want to do is set a limit — in terms of size and budget.

Done that? Now consider the various features that could be of use. If you’re after access to an unrivaled number of streaming services out of the box, a Roku TV is best. Want to build a smart-connected home? You’ll want an Android TV.

More TVs

By now, you should have tunneled in on a manufacturer like Samsung or Vizio. The next step is to decide how important screen quality is.

If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest Netflix Original in the afternoon, a 4K TV will do the trick. If you’re a movie or sports buff, consider something a bit more immersive like a QLED or OLED 4K TV, or even an 8K TV.

