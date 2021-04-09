Best cheap 8K TV deals for April 2021

  1. Deals

When you want the very top of the line technology for your new TV, then there’s an option above even a 4K TV, and that’s an 8K TV. These displays have a stunning resolution of 7680 x 4320 and look sharper than anything else available on the market. But as with all the latest technology, it’s tough to find cheap 8K TVs. That’s why we’ve hunted down the best 8K TV deals to save you some cash on your next purchase. And if this is a bit too rich for your wallet, then don’t worry — we also have a list of the best cheap 4K TV deals, where you can pick up a TV for as low as $300. If you want the very best resolution you can find, though, check out the 8K TV options below.

Today’s best 8K TV deals
Expires soon

65-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN65Q900TSFXZA)

$3,000 $4,500
Get blown away with the depth, sharpness, and richness of real 8K. This TV automatically converts content into incredible 8K and delivers great sound quality to match the amazing visuals.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

85-Inch Samsung Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN85Q900TSFXZA)

$7,498 $9,998
Bring your watching experience to a whole new level with the 8K goodness of the Q900TS. It has LED backlights that reveal impressive details even in the darkest scenes, complete with immersive audio.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

75-Inch Samsung Class Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV (QN82Q800TAFXZA)

$2,998
Level up your entertainment with the Q800T series. Aside from its astonishing 8K resolution, it can adjust to any room or lighting condition to provide the best possible visuals.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV
Expires soon

82-inch Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV

$5,000 $7,000
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance with this massive Samsung model.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

65-inch Samsung Q800T QLED 8K TV

$2,000 $2,700
If only the best will do and you want QLED and 8K, then this Samsung Q800T is the TV for you. Stunning clarity and super high definition means content will look more beautiful and engaging than ever.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,500 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV
Expires soon

55-inch Samsung Q900R QLED 8K TV

$2,300 $3,500
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance. Be warned, though: 8K content is sparse.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV

$2,998
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$3,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at ABT

Is an 8K TV worth it?

If you follow home theater news, then you’ve probably noticed all the hype around 8K TVs. But even if you can find cheap 8K TVs, they will still be considerably pricier than 4K options. So is it worth the extra cash to upgrade from a 4K to an 8K TV?

The key fact in everything you need to know about 8K TV is that these TVs don’t offer twice as much resolution as 4K — they actually have 16 times as many pixels. That’s because, in terms of pixels, 8K is the equivalent of four 4K screens put together. This means a noticeable difference in picture quality, especially on larger screens. 4K looks great, don’t get us wrong, but 8K can look even better, especially if you want a huge centerpiece TV in a 75-inch or larger size.

One issue that prevents people from taking advantage of 8K TV deals is a lack of content. You can find 4K content of all kinds, from 4K UHD Blu-rays to 4K streaming offered by services like Netflix. By comparison, there’s very little 8K content available. However, 8K is supported by YouTube, and there are some channels that offer 8K content — particularly tech- and nature-focused channels. There are also plans to stream sporting events like the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 8K. If you’re a gamer, it’s also possible to play games at 8K, but only if you have a very powerful PC and you find the right cable to hook up your graphics card to your TV.

So is it pointless to get an 8K TV? Not necessarily. First, there’s the importance of upscaling. The best 8K TVs have chips that work to take 4K or lower resolution content and process it to make it appear as 8K resolution. That means that even lower-resolution content can look sharper, and this can make a noticeable difference from 4K. Second, you might want to invest in an 8K TV now to be ready for when 8K streaming does become more popular. If you enjoy cutting-edge technology and want to be prepared for the next wave of higher-resolution content, then an 8K TV will put you ahead of the game.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

