Best cheap 8K TV deals for April 2021

When you want the very top of the line technology for your new TV, then there’s an option above even a 4K TV, and that’s an 8K TV. These displays have a stunning resolution of 7680 x 4320 and look sharper than anything else available on the market. But as with all the latest technology, it’s tough to find cheap 8K TVs. That’s why we’ve hunted down the best 8K TV deals to save you some cash on your next purchase. And if this is a bit too rich for your wallet, then don’t worry — we also have a list of the best cheap 4K TV deals, where you can pick up a TV for as low as $300. If you want the very best resolution you can find, though, check out the 8K TV options below.

Is an 8K TV worth it?

If you follow home theater news, then you’ve probably noticed all the hype around 8K TVs. But even if you can find cheap 8K TVs, they will still be considerably pricier than 4K options. So is it worth the extra cash to upgrade from a 4K to an 8K TV?

The key fact in everything you need to know about 8K TV is that these TVs don’t offer twice as much resolution as 4K — they actually have 16 times as many pixels. That’s because, in terms of pixels, 8K is the equivalent of four 4K screens put together. This means a noticeable difference in picture quality, especially on larger screens. 4K looks great, don’t get us wrong, but 8K can look even better, especially if you want a huge centerpiece TV in a 75-inch or larger size.

One issue that prevents people from taking advantage of 8K TV deals is a lack of content. You can find 4K content of all kinds, from 4K UHD Blu-rays to 4K streaming offered by services like Netflix. By comparison, there’s very little 8K content available. However, 8K is supported by YouTube, and there are some channels that offer 8K content — particularly tech- and nature-focused channels. There are also plans to stream sporting events like the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in 8K. If you’re a gamer, it’s also possible to play games at 8K, but only if you have a very powerful PC and you find the right cable to hook up your graphics card to your TV.

So is it pointless to get an 8K TV? Not necessarily. First, there’s the importance of upscaling. The best 8K TVs have chips that work to take 4K or lower resolution content and process it to make it appear as 8K resolution. That means that even lower-resolution content can look sharper, and this can make a noticeable difference from 4K. Second, you might want to invest in an 8K TV now to be ready for when 8K streaming does become more popular. If you enjoy cutting-edge technology and want to be prepared for the next wave of higher-resolution content, then an 8K TV will put you ahead of the game.

