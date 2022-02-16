Best Buy Presidents Day Sale 2022: The 10 best tech deals

We made it through all of the year-end holiday sales of 2021 with giant retailers like Best Buy leading the way, and we expect another round of great deals with the approaching Best Buy Presidents Day sales. Presidents Day will mark the first weekend of shopping sales of the year, and Best Buy always stays true to its name. We’re expecting some major Presidents Day Best Buy deals on tech ranging from the best tablets to the best laptops, and from the best video game consoles to various pieces of smart home tech. Whether you missed out on something during 2021 holiday sales or just have an itch for a deal on some great new tech, Best Buy will have you covered this Presidents Day weekend.

When do Best Buy Presidents Day sales start?

Presidents Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday in February every year, which in 2022 falls on February 21. What always comes with the Presidents Day holiday is a three-day weekend, and it’s this extended time off that is going to lead to some great Best Buy Presidents Day sales. You can expect Presidents Day Best Buy deals to begin sometime on the Friday preceding Presidents Day, which is February 18. With these great Best Buy Presidents Day sales will be some fierce competition to land the best Presidents Day Best Buy deals, and your best bet at landing some Presidents Day Best Buy deals of your own is to stick around here and check back often.

It’s entirely likely Best Buy Presidents Day sales take a similar pattern to the end of year sales we saw during the holidays, with sporadic Presidents Day Best Buy deals popping up from time to time in the week preceding the actual holiday weekend. This will add to the competition come Presidents Day weekend, as will the continuing shortage of computer chips and the supply chain shortage that continues to create limited inventory and backorders on all sorts of tech products. The best way to navigate these potential Best Buy Presidents Day sales potholes, and to pounce on any early Best Buy Presidents Day sales that turn up, is by checking in here often as we keep winding down to Presidents Day weekend, as we’ll be tracking down the best Presidents Day Best Buy deals so you won’t have to.

Should you shop at Best Buy for Presidents Day sales?

Like all of the most anticipated sales of the year, you should get yourself prepared to shop for just about anything come Best Buy Presidents Day sales time. We don’t anticipate the items you’ll find on sale to be too much different than what we’ve seen during previous sales seasons, so it’s completely reasonable to expect to see Best Buy Presidents Day sales offering discounts on just about any sort of electronics and tech you’re looking for. This includes home appliances, gaming consoles and games, computing devices, and even home theater and smart home tech.

With Best Buy Presidents Day sales likely offering discounts on some of the most popular tech around, you should absolutely make Best Buy one of your stops for Presidents Day weekend shopping. If you’re in the market for a new laptop or mobile computing device, there’s certainly a ton of laptop deals out there even right now. However, Best Buy Presidents day deals offer the potential for discounts on an even wider variety of laptops, and the likelihood we see discounts on tablets, smartphones, and other great pieces of mobile tech is high as well. As techies, professionals, students, content creators, and humans living in an increasingly technological world, the potential to score a great piece of tech at a discount during Best Buy Presidents Day sales should have all of us clicking through the digital aisles.

Some items we don’t often see great discounts on are Apple products. While Apple deals are often hard to track down, there’s some reason to believe we’ll see some fairly great Best Buy Presidents Day sales on Apple products. We saw some really great deals on a variety of Apple headphones during the 2021 year-end sales, and it’s likely we’ll see similar for the 2022 Best Buy Presidents Day sales. iPad deals and iPhone deals are other things people are on the lookout for regularly, as well as MacBook deals and Apple Watch deals. While deals on these popular items can be difficult to track down throughout the year, the fact that Presidents Day stands alone as a holiday in the first quarter of the year could trigger some great discounts during Best Buy Presidents Day sales this year.

Whether you’re a student looking for a discount on some tech to close out the semester, a content creator looking to expand your digital workspace to push yourself further into the year, a binge-watcher looking to expand your couch potato weekend, or a professional looking for some tech to make you look and feel more, well, professional, the 2022 Best Buy Presidents Day sales will have something for you. Best Buy will be offering loads of great discounts on loads of amazing tech. It’s one of the biggest names in retail and one of the biggest names in tech and electronics sales. Combine that power of the Best Buy name with the hype of the first holiday shopping weekend of the year, and it adds up to Best Buy being one of the best places to track down some Presidents Day deals.

