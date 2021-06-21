Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Buy Prime Day deals are here because there’s no way that other major retailers were going to leave Amazon stealing all the glory with Prime Day deals. With plenty of big offers going on, the Best Buy Prime Day sale is sure to be worth checking out, whether you’re looking to buy a new TV, laptop, Chromebook, or something entirely different. Read on while we take you through the best offers and deals, as well as look at whether you should shop the Best Buy Prime Day deals or not.

Top Best Buy Prime Day deals 2021

Should you shop Best Buy Prime Day deals?

If there’s a good deal, there’s a good deal. It really doesn’t matter which of the major retailers you choose from as it’s all to do with where the best prices are. Of course, it does help to actually need the item in question but we’re assuming you’ve already got that figured out.

If you haven’t, check out our look at the best products to do your research and know exactly what you’re looking for before you hit the Best Buy Prime Day sale. Think about your budget too so you’re not tempted to overspend and stretch yourself too thinly.

Best Buy offers a wide variety of different products so it’s easy to be tempted elsewhere. For instance, Best Buy is usually a pretty good bet when it comes to Prime Day 4K TV deals as well as offering excellent Prime Day laptop deals for those looking for anything from the latest gaming laptop to a cheap portable device. If you’re thinking of something a little different, there are also excellent Prime Day Chromebook deals with Best Buy offering some big discounts here.

Best Buy isn’t just about that side of technology though. The Best Buy Prime Day sale also has plenty of Prime Day Instant Pot deals along with Prime Day air fryer deals so this is the perfect opportunity to streamline how you cook and make your meals even tastier for less.

Simply put, Best Buy is a lot like Walmart and Amazon in that it has thousands of different products and is always keen to discount them during sales events. Whatever you need, there’ll be a discount involved somewhere within the Best Buy Prime Day sale and it’s down to you (and us) to figure out if it’s the best one. Don’t be afraid to compare prices between the retailers to find the best price and deal for you. However, do bear in mind that stock is generally pretty limited during sales so you also want to be reasonably speedy at hitting the buy button when you do find the best offer for you.

Keep an eye on the deals we list as part of the Best Buy Prime Day sale but also check out what’s going on elsewhere. Don’t be tempted to spend more than you can afford but shop around to find the best price.

What other retailers are having Prime Day sales?

Best Buy isn’t the only retailer with Prime Day sales, of course. That’s why it’s a smart move to shop around and find the best deal for you. Odds are if you’re looking to buy multiple items, the sale prices are best at numerous different retailers.

The big one to pay attention to is when it comes to Amazon Prime Day deals. After all, Prime Day was started by Amazon so it makes sense the company would have great deals, right? Amazon loves to focus on technology and that’s certainly the case here. There are big discounts on many different laptops, Chromebooks, and PCs, but there are also deals on all things Apple including Apple AirPods and Apple iPads.

Look out for discounts on anything vaguely Amazon flavored. Items such as Blink home security cameras and Ring video doorbells are discounted along with pretty much everything else that has Alexa compatibility built in. There are big price cuts for Amazon Kindles too to entice you into the Kindle ecosystem.

There are also the Staples Prime Day deals to check out. Staples is generally focused on all things office-related. That means it’s a great place for laptops, Chromebooks, PCs, but also so much more. Look out for the best Prime Day printer deals here as well as great Prime Day office chair deals too. If you’re keen to kit out your home office and enjoy a souped-up version of whatever you’ve already got, this is the retailer to consult. There are even Prime Day monitor deals to check out for if you want to expand your setup to a second monitor arrangement or more.

Last but far from least, there are the Walmart Prime Day deals which are similar in scope to the things that Best Buy sell. We’re particularly confident that Walmart is the best place to buy a TV on Prime Day thanks to its wide range of different TVs from HDTVs right up to 8K TVs. It’s also a good place for kitchen appliances and gadgets too.

