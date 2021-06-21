  1. Deals
Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

The Best Buy Prime Day deals are here because there’s no way that other major retailers were going to leave Amazon stealing all the glory with Prime Day deals. With plenty of big offers going on, the Best Buy Prime Day sale is sure to be worth checking out, whether you’re looking to buy a new TV, laptop, Chromebook, or something entirely different. Read on while we take you through the best offers and deals, as well as look at whether you should shop the Best Buy Prime Day deals or not.

Top Best Buy Prime Day deals 2021

Best Buy Smart TVs Deals

Starting at $90
Ready to invest in a new smart TV? Presently, BestBuy features smart TVs from different brands like Westinghouse and Samsung starting at $80.
Buy at Best Buy

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen Blender System

$180 $200
With an immense array of blending options for every cooking need, no home cook has a complete kitchen without the Ninja BN801 blender system, capable of complementing any dish with perfect produce.
Buy at Best Buy

70-Inch Samsung Class 6 4K Smart Tizen TV

$700 $750
This Samsung 4K TV unlocks hidden details at four times the quality of Full HD. Its smart platform is powered by Tizen which ushers in quick access to apps and streaming services
Buy at Best Buy

Mind Reader Adjustable Lap Desk

$23 $30
This Mind Reader lap desk is perfect for the practical professional, equipped with an adjustable surface for ergonomic comfort, as well as a storage compartment inside for all your valuables.
Buy at Best Buy

Philips Hue Geek Squad Certified Refurbished A19 Smart LED Bulb (4-Pack)

$40 $50
Best Buy's Geek Squad thoroughly tests these Philips Hue Bluetooth smart LED bulbs so you can control light levels in your home. A separate Hue Bridge is required to access all features.
Buy at Best Buy

SanDisk - Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

$37 $68
Cloud solutions for your smartphone or tablet can get pricey. That's when a microSD card can solve your needs and allow you to easily transfer photos from one device to another.
Buy at Best Buy

Walker Edison Modern Bookmatch Queen Platform Bed

$359 $480
A combination of metal and wood, this Bohemian-style bed will be a trendy addition to your bedroom.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony 4-inch Dolby Atmos Enabled Elevation Speakers (Pair)

$160 $200
If you're ready for the 3D audio upgrade that is Dolby Atmos, there's no easier way to do it than these Sony add-on height channels. As long as your A/V receiver is Atmos capable, you're good to go.
Buy at Best Buy

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

$200 $230
The Video Doorbell 3 Plus is equipped with 1080p HD video, two-way audio, and a pre-roll feature that captures four extra seconds of video to show you what triggered the motion sensor.
Buy at Best Buy

LG K30 (Unlocked)

$90 $140
Looking for a modest-sized affordable Android smartphone? You're in luck. The LG K30 has everything you need to text, talk, snap, and browse — at home and on the move.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung - 860 EVO 1TB SSD

$115 $170
Upgrade your computer with the Samsung 860 Evo series SSD, offering a roomy 1TB memory for your files and games and a maximum of 550MB/s read and 520MB/s write speeds for faster data transfers.
Buy at Best Buy

Motorola Moto E (Unlocked)

$70 $150
With its 42-hour battery life, you can maximize the Moto E with a single charge. The phone has a neat 13MP dual camera so that you can take stunning close-up photos.
Buy at Best Buy

Rossie Home Wood Lap Tray

$38 $40
Built with portability in mind, the Rossie Home lap tray is an excellent way to stay on the move with your laptop, designed with barriers to prevent falling and handles for easy carrying.
Buy at Best Buy

Motorola Edge (256GB, Unlocked)

$650 $700
Feel free to choose the carrier you want with this unlocked Motorola Edge. You get an immersive display and a dependable 5G performance all in one smartphone.
Buy at Best Buy

Insignia Compact Microwave, White

$55 $70
This 700-watt Insignia compact microwave can quickly heat up any cold or frozen food items. It has 11 power levels that corresponds to different cooking methods.
Buy at Best Buy
Apple HomePod

$300
The Apple HomePod is a powerful smart speaker with Siri built-in. Not only does it give incredible audio quality, but the HomePod can serve as a control point for the HomeKit.
Buy at Best Buy

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$150 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models.
Buy at Best Buy

Nextbase 322GW Dash Cam

$120 $170
Made with wide-angle lens, this Nextbase dash cam can capture a wide range of scenes as you drive. You can also review videos on its 2.5-inch LCD screen.
Buy at Best Buy

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

$30 $60
This unique blend of XCOM-style strategy and Mario and Rabbids charm is perfect for the whole family.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony Core Series 5-inch 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair)

$120 $150
An incredibly affordable way to get great hi-fi sound for your living room, these Sony speakers can fit almost anywhere, yet they fill any room with sound.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) and Nest Learning Smart Thermostat (3rd Gen)

$235 $300
Use the Nest Mini smart speaker with Google Assistant and the Nest Learning Thermostat to control your home heating and cooling. The Nest Mini responds to voice commands and requests.
Buy at Best Buy
REACONDICIONADO, PERO COMO NUEVO

Sonos Boost Wi-Fi Extender (Reacondicionado)

$70 $100
Si tu Wi-Fi se queda corto, dale un impulso rápido con este extensor Wi-Fi Sonos Boost. También es compatible con los dispositivos de Sonos para obtener una gama más amplia de conectividad.
Buy at Best Buy

Nautilus E616 Elliptical

$1,100 $1,500
This Nautilus Ellipticalmachine has a 300-pound weight capacity, 29 workout programs, up to 10-degree motorized incline, and a 20-inch stride.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$117 $150
Test your in-game speed and stealth skills with this Logitech mouse. It has 25,600 dpi, which ensures that you can scroll and play at quick speeds.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech Wireless Keyboard K270

$20 $30
The K270 wireless keyboard can connect from a 10-meter distance, so you can type from afar without risking disconnection.
Buy at Best Buy

Dorcy 41-4750 200 Lumen LED Flashlight

$18 $29
Bid farewell to dark areas and pathways with this LED flashlight. It has a 190-lumen light output and a 276-meter beam distance. The flashlight's design is also splashproof and drop-resistant.
Buy at Best Buy

Honeywell 0.5 Cu. Ft. Fire- and Water-Resistant Safe

$170 $200
Made with a fireproof and water-resistant material, your valuables will surely be secure inside this Honeywell safe.
Buy at Best Buy

Nerf Rival Deadpool Kronos XVIII-500 Blaster

$18 $35
Just like Deadpool's character, this gun has a fun design and can fire quickly at long distances. It also comes with a chimichanga foam bullet inspired by the anti-hero's favorite snack.
Buy at Best Buy

GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera Special Bundle

$395 $592
When it comes to action cameras, you can always count on GoPro. This bundle includes mini extension pole with tripod, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB memory card, and spare rechargeable battery.best
Buy at Walmart

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$20 $40
Amazon's most popular smart speaker answers questions, keeps you up-to-date with news, sports, and weather, plays music, and can manage other Alexa-compatible smart devices.
Buy at Sears

Should you shop Best Buy Prime Day deals?

If there’s a good deal, there’s a good deal. It really doesn’t matter which of the major retailers you choose from as it’s all to do with where the best prices are. Of course, it does help to actually need the item in question but we’re assuming you’ve already got that figured out.

If you haven’t, check out our look at the best products to do your research and know exactly what you’re looking for before you hit the Best Buy Prime Day sale. Think about your budget too so you’re not tempted to overspend and stretch yourself too thinly.

Best Buy offers a wide variety of different products so it’s easy to be tempted elsewhere. For instance, Best Buy is usually a pretty good bet when it comes to Prime Day 4K TV deals as well as offering excellent Prime Day laptop deals for those looking for anything from the latest gaming laptop to a cheap portable device. If you’re thinking of something a little different, there are also excellent Prime Day Chromebook deals with Best Buy offering some big discounts here.

Best Buy isn’t just about that side of technology though. The Best Buy Prime Day sale also has plenty of Prime Day Instant Pot deals along with Prime Day air fryer deals so this is the perfect opportunity to streamline how you cook and make your meals even tastier for less.

Simply put, Best Buy is a lot like Walmart and Amazon in that it has thousands of different products and is always keen to discount them during sales events. Whatever you need, there’ll be a discount involved somewhere within the Best Buy Prime Day sale and it’s down to you (and us) to figure out if it’s the best one. Don’t be afraid to compare prices between the retailers to find the best price and deal for you. However, do bear in mind that stock is generally pretty limited during sales so you also want to be reasonably speedy at hitting the buy button when you do find the best offer for you.

Keep an eye on the deals we list as part of the Best Buy Prime Day sale but also check out what’s going on elsewhere. Don’t be tempted to spend more than you can afford but shop around to find the best price.

What other retailers are having Prime Day sales?

Best Buy isn’t the only retailer with Prime Day sales, of course. That’s why it’s a smart move to shop around and find the best deal for you. Odds are if you’re looking to buy multiple items, the sale prices are best at numerous different retailers.

The big one to pay attention to is when it comes to Amazon Prime Day deals. After all, Prime Day was started by Amazon so it makes sense the company would have great deals, right? Amazon loves to focus on technology and that’s certainly the case here. There are big discounts on many different laptops, Chromebooks, and PCs, but there are also deals on all things Apple including Apple AirPods and Apple iPads.

Look out for discounts on anything vaguely Amazon flavored. Items such as Blink home security cameras and Ring video doorbells are discounted along with pretty much everything else that has Alexa compatibility built in. There are big price cuts for Amazon Kindles too to entice you into the Kindle ecosystem.

There are also the Staples Prime Day deals to check out. Staples is generally focused on all things office-related. That means it’s a great place for laptops, Chromebooks, PCs, but also so much more. Look out for the best Prime Day printer deals here as well as great Prime Day office chair deals too. If you’re keen to kit out your home office and enjoy a souped-up version of whatever you’ve already got, this is the retailer to consult. There are even Prime Day monitor deals to check out for if you want to expand your setup to a second monitor arrangement or more.

Last but far from least, there are the Walmart Prime Day deals which are similar in scope to the things that Best Buy sell. We’re particularly confident that Walmart is the best place to buy a TV on Prime Day thanks to its wide range of different TVs from HDTVs right up to 8K TVs. It’s also a good place for kitchen appliances and gadgets too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

