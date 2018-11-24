If you’re looking to ditch those EarPods and start listening to your favorite music with better fidelity, there is no better time to snag a new pair of headphones than on Cyber Monday. With dozens of the best brands offering deep discounts across storefronts and the web, you can easily get a set of great-sounding new headphones — be they noise-cancelling over ears, true wireless in-ears, or otherwise — on the cheap during this consumer holiday.
Not sure what to consider? Look no further. We’ve scoured the web to find the best deals on headphones this Cyber Monday, aiming to save you as many clicks (and as much research) as possible. Here are the best Cyber Monday headphone deals available right now. Need something great to listen to in anticipation of their arrival? Be sure to check out our playlist of the best new music right now.
Best Earbuds and Headphones Deals
Whether you’re looking for some compact earbuds or full size headphones, there will be something for everyone this Black Friday. Keep an eye out for noise-cancelling headphones for travelers, sports headphones for active athletes, and Bluetooth options for wireless freedom!
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones$280 $350
If you love the big on bass sound signature of the Beats line up, these over-the-ear cans come in a wide variety of color choices.
Monoprice Premium Hi-Fi DJ Style Over the Ear Professional Headphones$17 $23
These headphones are designed for comfort, durability, and high quality Hi-Fi sound. A 3.5mm jack on the headphones accepts standard audio cables different setups. Three different cables are included: 3.5mm to 3.5mm with in-line mic and volume, 3.5mm to 3.5mm, and 3.5mm to 1/4-inch.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones$199 $299
It’s hard to beat the gorgeous European styling of Bang & Olufsen, and these Bluetooth headphones are no exception.
Nuraphone Wireless Headphones that Learn and Adapt to Your Hearing$280 $400
Nuraphone is the world’s only headphone to automatically learn and adapt to how you hear music.
Monoprice Hi-Fi Lightweight On-Ear Headphones$11 $15
Wearing headphones for hours on end can get tiring. These lightweight Hi-Fi headphones won’t weigh your head down. In-line volume control. Wired with a 3.5mm plug for standard audio port.
Jabra Move Wireless Stereo Headphones$50 $100
Widely considered one of the best wireless headphones for $100 or less, it’s now half price.
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds with Alexa built-in$120 $170
Fully wireless earbuds with Alexa compatibility and a two-year warranty against water immersion.
HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset – 7.1$70 $100
Voice-optimized TeamSpeak Certified noise cancelling gamers headset with 7.1 sound USB inline audio soundcard.
Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7NC SonicPro High-Resolution Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation$180 $299
While not wireless, these over-the-ear headphones provide an astonishing level of noise cancelation and comfort.
JBL E55BT Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones – Blue$60 $150
Get really big savings on these really big (and blue!) over-the-ear wireless headphones from JBL.
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones$100 $200
50% off is a great discount, on a great set of noise-canceling Sony headphones, with an amazing 35-hour battery life.
Jaybird X3 Sport Wireless In-Ear Headphones$60 $130
These buds have eight hours of battery life to keep the tunes pumping, even as you sweat buckets.
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless$100 $200
Rapid recharging, and water resistance make these the ideal workout companion for those who really like to move to the music.
Monolith M560 Over Ear Planar Magnetic Headphones – Black/Wood With 56mm Driver, Open or Closed Back Design, Comfort Ear Pads For Studio/Professional$140 $200
Why choose between open and closed-back designs when you can have both, thanks to the magnetically attached wooden covers?
Shure SE215-CL Sound Isolating Earphones with Single Dynamic MicroDriver$89 $200
Shure has long been the choice of profesional musicians while on stage, and these in-ear sound isolating earphones use the same trusted technology.
JLab Audio Epic Executive Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones$40 $100
An excellent price on a set of earbuds that are wireless, and feature active noise-canceling technology.
Sennheiser HD1 Wireless In-Ear Headphones$100 $200
It’s Sennheiser quality, but made small: Wireless earbuds featuring NFC pairing and AptX HD Bluetooth audio quality.
Sennheiser HD1 Wireless Over-the-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones$200 $400
Sennheiser has one of the best reputations in the headphone world, and this wireless, noise-canceling model is half price.
Sony WH-L600 Digital Surround Wireless Headphones$200 $300
Not all headphones are for outside — these ones are the perfect home theater companion, for expansive, personal surround sound.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II with Alexa built-in$299 $349
Three levels of tremendous noise-canceling technology plus Amazon Alexa built-in.