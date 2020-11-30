  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday Ninja deals for 2020

By

If you’re one of the many fans of Ninja small kitchen appliances who are waiting for a cracking deal, your time is now. It’s Cyber Monday, and there is no shortage of Cyber Monday Ninja deals to choose from.

If you are shopping for air fryers or coffee makers but aren’t sure you want to buy a Ninja, we have you covered with separate roundups of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals and the best Cyber Monday coffee machine deals.

Best Cyber Monday Ninja deals
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Cooker, Steamer, Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer All-in-One (Renewed)

$160 $180
Whip up your family's favorites in a flash with this all-around cooker. It cooks 70% faster than traditional cooking methods and air fries with up to 75% less fat than conventional frying.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker (Renewed)

$150 $208
The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one. Cook your favorite casseroles, stews, chilis, snacks, and desserts to perfection. This renewed unit works like new backed by a 90-day guarantee.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker OP300

$139 $229
The Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one. So, you can pressure cook a chicken and then crisp the skin all in the same appliance.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer

$200
The PRO pressure cooker and Air Fryer comes with 11 programmable cooking functions and endless recipe options inside the nonstick 6.5-qt cooking pot and 4.6-qt Cook & Crisp Plate. A must-have deal.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja® Foodi™ OP401 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

$149 $299
No matter how experienced you are in the kitchen, the Ninja Foodi OP401 pressure cooker is the easiest way to make preparing your world-famous recipes as easy as pie.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fryer and Convection Oven

$239 $280
A toaster oven that can do it all! Get 10x the convection power with 10 cooking functions: Air Fry, Whole Roast, Air Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Broil, Reheat and more. Perfect for healthy family meals!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Air Fryer

$120
The easy and healthy way to indulge in a variety of crispy fried foods. With a 4-quart basket that can fit up to 2 pounds of French fries, large family meals are now a breeze.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Blender BL621

$100 $140
This Ninja Pro blender lets you have freshly prepped beverages on the go with its 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cup while the lidded 72-ounce container lets you blend larger batches of fruits and veggies.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Nutri Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single-Serve Blender (BL450)

$59 $79
Nutri Ninja's Pro single-serve blender crushes through ice, seeds, skins, and stems so that you can enjoy smooth and personalized 18- or 24-ounce drinks in no time at all.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System with Auto-iQ

$200
The next generation of Ninja's original kitchen system comes with twice the functionality and a new modern design. You'll love the processor bowl attachment as well as the to-go single serve cups.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender

$90 $100
If you want a powerful blender that can provide you with smooth and chunk-less batches, the Ninja BN701 is an excellent kitchen companion with 3 pre-set programs for up to 72 oz. of produce.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System

$200
This brew system is like having a barista at home. Whip up any of the 5 different brew styles with use of a built-in frother and brew basket. It also comes with a carafe and 6 different serving sizes.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 8-quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer FD401

$170 $270
The Ninja Foodi FD401 is a super-sized 8-quart multicooker with which you can pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, bake, broil, steam, slow cook, dehydrate, and make yogurt.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

$130 $170
From frozen drinks, smoothies, and cocktails to sauces, dips, and soups, this blender can do it all. Its motor and blade can blast through the toughest ingredients without hesitation.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Ultimate Cookware Collection

$300
Everything you need to take your cookware to the next level. Ninja's ultimate collection includes essential like a Sauté Pan and a 6.5-Quart Stock Pot. Plus check out the bonus gifts included as well!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja OP301 Foodi 8-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, - 6.5 Quart

$130 $200
This countertop workhorse is an 8-in-1 cooker that air fries, crisps, pressure cooks, slow cooks, roasts, bakes, and more. Elevate your home cooking with pro-grade results.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D)

$70 $100
The smart bullet blender's Auto-iQ tech saves you the guesswork with a one-touch operation. Each pre-programmed setting serves to deliver consistent results with max nutrient and vitamin extraction.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja - Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Smokeless Air Fry Electric Grill

$170 $230
Combination 5-in-1 Ninja Foodi can bake, roast, air fry, dehydrate, and grill. No need to flip food with Surround Searing.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

$200
With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill and Air Fryer brings the searing and char flavors right to your countertop. The best part? This deal includes bonus gifts!
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

$165 $240
This Ninja Foodi indoor grill is a true versatile kitchen device. Use it to whip up healthy fried snacks or grill indoors, smoke-free.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen Blender System

$180 $200
With an immense array of blending options for every cooking need, no home cook has a complete kitchen without the Ninja BN801 blender system, capable of complementing any dish with perfect produce.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a Ninja kitchen appliance on Cyber Monday

Shopping for the best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills typically start with a need or desire for a specific function, such as making coffee, cooking food, or blending smoothies. It’s doubtful many people start with, “I want to buy a Ninja” with no appliance category in mind. The chances are that if you’re looking for the best Cyber Monday Ninja deal, you’ve already identified a specific model. For example, you may have heard from friends that Ninja Foodi multicookers perform well and have a lot of versatility, so you start by looking for all the Ninja Foodi multifunction cookers on sale and then choose based on the range of function and price. Or you may start knowing you want a Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, but you want it at the very best price available.

So start your search for the best Cyber Monday Ninja deals with function and then check that the price fits your budget. You may be so impressed with a Ninja product you already own that you intend to buy the brand the next time you need to replace an appliance. If you decide you want to try pressure cooking, you may want to compare Instant Pot Crisp vs. Ninja Foodi. If you’re shopping for someone else, you may also wonder, Instant Pot vs. Ninja Foodi: Which one to give as a holiday gift?

Are any Ninja deals too good to be true?

The Cyber Monday Ninja deals are awesome, but you still want to research any deal you’re considering. Retailers use Cyber Monday to sell the latest products, as well as older models. You can get great deals if you don’t need to buy this year’s version and save big-time on last year’s version — but that’s only a good thing if you’re aware that you’re not getting the latest model. Don’t be pressured by a countdown timer or other selling method to buy appliances without doing research. Take your time to be sure your great deal is actually for the product you want.

There are so many legitimate great deals on Ninjas, you’re not likely to go wrong, but you can find out about all models by shopping around. Or, you can let Digital Trends do the research and check out the highlighted Ninja deals above. We do the same type of screening with Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

