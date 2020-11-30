If you’re one of the many fans of Ninja small kitchen appliances who are waiting for a cracking deal, your time is now. It’s Cyber Monday, and there is no shortage of Cyber Monday Ninja deals to choose from.

If you are shopping for air fryers or coffee makers but aren’t sure you want to buy a Ninja, we have you covered with separate roundups of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals and the best Cyber Monday coffee machine deals.

Best Cyber Monday Ninja deals

How to choose a Ninja kitchen appliance on Cyber Monday

Shopping for the best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills typically start with a need or desire for a specific function, such as making coffee, cooking food, or blending smoothies. It’s doubtful many people start with, “I want to buy a Ninja” with no appliance category in mind. The chances are that if you’re looking for the best Cyber Monday Ninja deal, you’ve already identified a specific model. For example, you may have heard from friends that Ninja Foodi multicookers perform well and have a lot of versatility, so you start by looking for all the Ninja Foodi multifunction cookers on sale and then choose based on the range of function and price. Or you may start knowing you want a Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, but you want it at the very best price available.

So start your search for the best Cyber Monday Ninja deals with function and then check that the price fits your budget. You may be so impressed with a Ninja product you already own that you intend to buy the brand the next time you need to replace an appliance. If you decide you want to try pressure cooking, you may want to compare Instant Pot Crisp vs. Ninja Foodi. If you’re shopping for someone else, you may also wonder, Instant Pot vs. Ninja Foodi: Which one to give as a holiday gift?

Are any Ninja deals too good to be true?

The Cyber Monday Ninja deals are awesome, but you still want to research any deal you’re considering. Retailers use Cyber Monday to sell the latest products, as well as older models. You can get great deals if you don’t need to buy this year’s version and save big-time on last year’s version — but that’s only a good thing if you’re aware that you’re not getting the latest model. Don’t be pressured by a countdown timer or other selling method to buy appliances without doing research. Take your time to be sure your great deal is actually for the product you want.

There are so many legitimate great deals on Ninjas, you’re not likely to go wrong, but you can find out about all models by shopping around. Or, you can let Digital Trends do the research and check out the highlighted Ninja deals above. We do the same type of screening with Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations