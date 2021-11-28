Now, this is a Cyber Monday deal you truly don’t want to miss. In fact, we’d go so far as to claim it’s one of the best Cyber Monday deals on a 2-in-1 laptop we’ve seen so far. Have we said that before? Yes, but these deals just keep coming, and they’re worthy! Right now, for Dell Cyber Monday 2021, you can get the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for $650 with free shipping. As it’s usually $889, that’s a discount of $239 — not including those waived shipping fees! This Windows 10 convertible laptop gets a free upgrade to Windows 11 and can be used as a traditional laptop or a tablet-style device, you pick! Keep reading to learn more about this awesome deal and the Dell Inspiron 14 below.

The Inspiron 14 will certainly show up in the latest Dell Cyber Monday deals, but it’s worth a separate call out! The convertible design also makes it one of the better Cyber Monday laptop deals going on right now. To understand why it’s so great, and why we love it so much, we need to explore some of its features and hardware! Starting with the free upgrade to Windows 11, it can run the latest version of Windows, which is welcome — although it ships with Windows 10 Home.

For power and performance, it has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, with clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It’s also rocking 8GB of DDR4 RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics with shared memory, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe solid-state drive for storage. The 14-inch FHD touchscreen WVA display is nothing to sneeze at and supports a native resolution of true 1920 x 1080 HD. Intel Wi-Fi 6 2×2 with Gigabit+ LAN and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity ensure your connections are stable, fast, and enjoyable.

Not to mention, the convertible design means you get the best of both worlds. The hinge flips around, so you can set up the laptop any way you want. You can use it as a traditional laptop with a keyboard, flip that keyboard back and use it as a tablet, or prop it up at an angle to watch your favorite shows and movies on the go. The thin design means it’s not bulky at all — like most 2-in-1 laptops — and it feels great to hold at just over three pounds.

Normally, this fantastic computer would cost you $889. However, for Dell Cyber Monday it’s discounted $239, dropping the final price to $650 with free shipping. This deal is not going to last, so grab it while you can!

Should you shop this Dell 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deal or wait until tomorrow?

This Dell Cyber Monday deal is sure to be available all Cyber Week, right? Most deals are — or, at least, that’s what many people make the mistake of thinking. That’s probably not true, because these deals are selling out fast. Even if the deal is still available later, there’s no guarantee there will be stock available. We recommend securing what you like or want as soon as possible, funds willing. We’ve seen many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals come and go, and this one is no exception.

Plus, if you’re worried about seeing a better deal later, there’s no reason to be. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and others are offering extended holiday returns to ensure you’re not missing out. You can always return and re-buy later or get a refund for the price difference. Just keep an eye on those shipping times, especially if you want to make sure whatever you buy gets to you on time for the holidays!

