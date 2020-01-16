Deals

The best elliptical machine deals for low-impact cardio workouts in 2020

post_id=”2416973″]Treadmills[/internal-link] and elliptical machines are the two most popular options for cardiovascular workouts. Many people prefer ellipticals because the machines put less stress on their bodies compared to the impact of running on a treadmill. With an elliptical machine, your feet never leave the pedals, eliminating the potentially damaging impact on joints.

Equally important, unlike treadmills, most ellipticals have handles that provide both an upper and lower body workout. If your 2020 goals include better cardiovascular conditioning, you’ll be all set with an elliptical machine ready to use.

Today’s top deals on elliptical machines

  • Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical, iFit Coach Compatible — $199, $90 off
  • ProForm Hybrid Trainer Elliptical & Recumbent Bike, iFit Compatible— $379, $20 off
  • Schwinn Elliptical Machine— $749, $150 off
  • NordicTrack Spacesaver SE7i Elliptical Trainer— $928, $1,299 off
  • NordicTrack Spacesaver Elliptical Trainer — $1,599, $200 off

The best deals for elliptical machines

Body Rider Elliptical Trainer 3-in-1 Workout Machine

$239
Expires soon
This 3-in-1 workout machine is a fully programmable elliptical, stationary bike, and recumbent cycle. Features an LCD screen, heart rate monitor, and preset training programs.
Buy at Walmart

NordicTrack Spacesaver Elliptical Trainer

$1,599 $1,799
Expires soon
Featuring 24 resistance levels and 30 workout apps along with a 7-inch smart HD touchscreen, workout fan, heart rate sensors, and Bluetooth compatibility.
Buy at Amazon

Gold's Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical, iFit Coach Compatible

$199 $289
Expires soon
Looking for a budget or starter elliptical machine? This Gold's Gym trainer, compatible with iFit, is one of the more affordable ellipticals available.
Buy at Walmart

Bowflex Max Trainer M8

$450 off + Free Matt with code: NEWU20
Expires soon
More than an elliptical, this Bowflex Max Trainer promotes greater upper body strength, too. Use code BF19 and save!
Buy at Bowflex

ProForm Hybrid Trainer Elliptical & Recumbent Bike, iFit Compatible

$379 $399
Expires soon
This 2-in-1 machine is great for those with little space to store big equipment. It's iFit compatible for those who want the full in-class experience from the comfort of their homes.
Buy at Walmart

Exerpeutic Heavy Duty Magnetic Elliptical

$299
Expires soon
Featuring dual action workout arms, 8 level magnetic tension resistance, LCD display, and more. This elliptical is bluetooth and pairs with an app to track your progress.
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack Spacesaver SE7i Elliptical Trainer

$928 $1,299
Expires soon
Workout with this NordicTrack elliptical machine with an 18-inch stride and a 5-inch display to receive coaching with the iFit program if you sign up for a membership.
Buy at Amazon

Schwinn Elliptical Machine

$749 $899
Expires soon
This elliptical features 29 workout programs and 25 levels of resistance. Also, LCD displays, media shelf, speakers with MP3 input port, USB port, and adjustable fan.
Buy at Amazon

Proform Smart PFEL09915 Cardio HIIT Trainer with Expert Installation

$1,219
Expires soon
If you're bought into High Intensity Interval Training, then this machine is worth consideration. The SMART HIIT Trainer is equipped with a year membership to iFit Coach.
Buy at Walmart

Body Champ Elliptical and Exercise Bike Dual Trainer

$170
Expires soon
This machine is an exercise bike and an elliptical. Adjustable seat, LCD console, and 20 workout programs are featured.
Buy at Walmart

Elliptical Machine Trainer

$240 $600
Expires soon
Featuring 8 levels of magnetic resistance, not-slip pedals, LCD digital monitor, pulse rate grips, and more.
Buy at Walmart

Why can ellipticals give better workouts than treadmills?

Elliptical training works the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and anterior tibialis. Also, ellipticals work your quadriceps and hamstrings harder than treadmills. When you use the movable handles on most ellipticals, you also exercise your triceps, biceps, and shoulders, which doesn’t happen with most exercise bikes.

Using an elliptical allows you to follow the natural path of your feet and legs when they are in motion. The motion that your ankles, knees, and hip joints make during walking, jogging, or running is the same motion that an elliptical makes. Also, ellipticals provide a weight-bearing exercise, which is essential to prevent the onset of osteoporosis.

Since ellipticals exercise more muscles simultaneously than most other cardio exercises, you can burn more calories and fat in a short period of time. Studies have shown most people report that they didn’t think they worked as hard during workouts with an elliptical machine as when they were on a treadmill. This means that you are actually working out harder than it feels like you are.

Many elliptical machines today feature menus of challenging exercise programs that mimic hill climbing or interval training, which can make workouts more enjoyable and less repetitive. Many machines also have heart rate monitors and controls that allow you to optimize your workout based on heart rate control.

As you can see, there are many benefits to investing in an elliptical machine. There are hundreds of brands and elliptical machine models, but we have you covered. We’ve put together a list of some great deals on ellipticals for your home gym — some even double as an exercise bike. Also, be sure to check out our fitness equipment deals page for other items to round out your home gym.

