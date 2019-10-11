These are the best Google Pixel deals for October 2019

Google is the company behind Android, the world’s most popular mobile operating system, but this software giant took its sweet time when it came to actually designing and selling its own smartphone. It was well worth the wait, however: The Google Pixel and Pixel XL were rolled out in 2016, and since then, the Pixel line has come to offer some of the best flagship Android phones — not to mention one of the best values — that you can buy today.

Google has kept the Pixel smartphones nicely updated, releasing a new refresh every year. Google expanded the lineup even further in 2019, launching the budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL as more affordable flagship alternatives; soon, we’ll even be seeing the Google Pixel Watch which will finally add a smart wearable to the stable (and might just prove to be the first Android smartwatch that can give the venerable Apple Watch a run for its money).

Google is also poised to reveal the Pixel 4 at its October 15 event, and with Black Friday and other holiday sales coming up, now is a fine time to start looking for deals. Since these phones have been out for a few years now, you’ve got a few options to choose from if you’re in the market for a Google Pixel, and we’ve smoked out the best deals below on all of the various models currently available.

Google Pixel 3 deals

The third-generation Pixel smartphones were released last fall and quickly earned a top spot among our favorite Android mobiles. In fact, the Google Pixel 3 and its larger sibling, the Pixel 3XL, might be the best Androids devices of 2018 owing to their gorgeous touchscreens, excellent hardware performance, and smooth software — after all, if Android is your thing, then it’s not likely to get much better than a device from the company who designed the mobile OS in the first place.

The Google Pixel 3 wasn’t a bad value for a flagship phone even at its original launch price, but you can naturally find them for even cheaper now. If you don’t plan on waiting for the Pixel 4 but still want something that’s reasonably recent, then these Pixel 3 deals should have you covered:

Google Pixel 3 Deals

Google Pixel 3 64GB — $450-$460

Amazon B&H

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB — $550-$569

Amazon B&H

Google Pixel 3a deals

In May..00.0, Google added the first non-flagship Pixel devices to its smartphone lineup. The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were introduced as more affordable alternatives to the pricier flagship models, following the growing popularity of midrange phones that offer much of the quality of premium phones with pared-down hardware and a much smaller price tag. The experiment paid off, and the Pixel 3a and 3a XL proved to be two of the best values to be found in an Android smartphone.

The Pixel 4 is coming soon, but we don’t know if Google will also be revealing an updated refresh of the Pixel 3a devices. We’re not expecting it this early (the Pixel 3a isn’t even a year old yet), and we’d be remiss if we didn’t include these Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals for you:

Google Pixel 3a Deals

Google Pixel 3a 64GB — $300-$349

Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB — $380-$429

Google Pixel and Pixel 2 deals

As Google isn’t a huge hardware manufacturer, its first- and second-generation Pixel devices don’t get as much long-term support as other flagships like older iPhones do (to name just one example). What this means for bargain-hunters is that unless you’re willing to buy refurbished, you can expect to have to sniff around a little bit to find a brand new Pixel or Pixel 2 – but they are still floating around online. Another good piece of news is that these older Pixel phones can be updated to Android 10, so you’re not stuck with old software.

Still, the early gen Pixels are excellent – if not a little bit long in the tooth – especially if you’re the type of shopper who likes to buy slightly older high-end stuff at a fraction of its original price. A premium flagship phone from 2016 or 2017 will still be a very nice phone in 2019, and since you can find still-new Google Pixel and Pixel 2 phones for around 200 bucks, you might even be better off buying one of these instead of a Pixel 3a (or other newer budget phones):

Google Pixel and Pixel 2 deals

Google Pixel 32GB — $218

Google Pixel XL 32GB — $185

Google Pixel XL 128GB — $210

Google Pixel 2 128GB — $394

Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB – $365

