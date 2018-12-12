Share

When it comes to smartphones, there is a clear dichotomy: Android versus Apple. Even though there are often clear similarities between both operating systems, there is a certain level of loyalty deeply rooted on either side. Occasionally, an Apple user will convert to Android and vice versa, but for the most part, people stay on one side and never cross over to the other. This usually makes picking out mobile-related Christmas gifts relatively easy for everyone involved.

When it comes to tablets, however, the lines start to blur in favor of Apple tech. No matter where your loyalties may lie, if you’ve ever thought about purchasing a tablet, the iPad is likely the first image that came to mind. Whether you use an iPhone or an Android phone, this last-minute Amazon sale has a holiday offer you’ll want to think about — $79 off the latest iPad, bringing the price down to just under $250.

The main selling point for an iPad is that it’s neither a smartphone nor a laptop — it falls somewhere smack dab in between. You can use it for work or play, and with that larger mobile screen, it’s also great for streaming your favorite shows and movies on the go. If all you’re looking for in a tablet is screen size, the 9.7-inch retina display on the traditional iPad and the 12.9-inch screen on the iPad Pro will be your best bet. Though the iPad Pro is a great option for design work and other more graphics-heavy tasks, the classic iPad comes in a much more portable size and weight. Despite a smaller stature, the newest model comes packed with an A10 Fusion chip, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It’s powerful enough to use as a computer, but small and thin enough to take with you just about anywhere you go.

No matter what your smartphone affinity is, this 2018 iPad 32GB tablet deal is rather tempting, especially if you haven’t already picked up gifts for everyone. Whether you’re on the hunt for Apple presents, or just looking to pick up a brand-new iPad for yourself, this deep discount from Amazon makes it an excellent time to pick one up.

