The best iPad deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

If you’re in the market for an iPad, Prime Day is a great time to invest in a new device. You can save quite a bit of cash by taking advantage of Prime Day deals, and we found some exceptional Prime Day iPad deals that you don’t even have to wait for — they’ve already started ahead of Prime Day. Check out these iPad deals you can shop right now.
Apple iPad 10.2 — $299, was $329
The latest iPad 10.2 regularly sells for $329 for the 32GB Wi-Fi configuration, but you can get it today for $299 — almost a 10% savings. This might not sound like much, but it’s a good deal for a new Apple device. As of right now, this deal only applies to the Space Grey and gold color options, as the silver color is selling on Amazon for $320. The iPad boasts a 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with neural engine, and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It has exceptional sound with stereo speakers, as well as guilt-in 8MP back camera and front FaceTime HD camera.
Apple iPad Mini — $336, was $400
Several configurations of the 2019 iPad Mini are on sale, but the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration in Space Grey is on sale for $336 — a $63 savings off the regular price of $399. The iPad Mini has a thin, lightweight design, with a 7.9-inch Retina display. With support for the Apple Pencil (1st gen) and Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with neural engine, this is a multifaceted device with quite a bit of processing power.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 — $949, was $1000
The 12.9-inch iteration of the newest iPad Pro is on sale for $949, which is $50 off of the regular price of $1000. The 128GB Wi-Fi configuration is on sale in both the Space Grey and silver color options, however the Space Grey option is $1 cheaper. The 4th Generation iPad Pro has a stunning edge-to-edge liquid Retina display with ProMotion and True Tone, as well as support for the Apple Pencil (2nd gen), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. It has Apple’s A12Z Bionic Chip for lighting-fast performance.
