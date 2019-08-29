Labor Day is right around the corner, and many of the best Labor Day sales have already arrived on all kinds of products, including 4K TVs, smartwatches, gaming consoles, and iPad deals. We’re also expecting some pretty sweet deals on smartphones — so if you’re in the market for a new phone, it may well be the time to buy. The best smartphone deals come and go fairly regularly, so you’ll want to act quickly if you see an unlocked version at a crazy low price — it could be gone tomorrow.

From more affordable budget phones to flagship devices with edge-to-edge displays, here’s everything you need to know about smartphone deals for Labor Day.

Best smartphone deals for Labor Day

Labor Day is still a few days away, so don’t know all of the deals that will be available for the event. That said, we can look at deals from last year to see what to expect as well as offer the latest savings to already arrive. A number of iPhone models, for example, are discounted through retailers like Walmart and Best Buy, as were Google Pixel phones, Samsung phones, and more. Safe to say, there could be any number of deals on top-tier smartphones still coming down the pipeline.

While many specific deals for Labor Day have yet to be announced, there are still some great smartphone deals going. Check out some of the best current smartphone deals below.

How to choose a smartphone

Interested in getting a new smartphone but don’t exactly know which one is right for you? The first thing you’ll need to decide is whether you want an iPhone or an Android phone. It’s probably a good idea to stick with using the operating system that you’ve used in the past — so if your old device is an iPhone, then stick with an iPhone, and if you’ve used Android phones in the past, another Android phone should do the job.

You’ll then need to decide on the specs you want under the hood. If you want a powerful phone that will last, it’s worth getting a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or better, at least 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and enough storage for all your files — though the amount of storage you need may not be all that much if you use cloud storage and streaming services.

For more information on choosing your next smartphone, check out our full guide.

