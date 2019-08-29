Deals

Best smartphone deals for Labor Day: Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung

By

Labor Day is right around the corner, and many of the best Labor Day sales have already arrived on all kinds of products, including 4K TVs, smartwatches, gaming consoles, and iPad deals. We’re also expecting some pretty sweet deals on smartphones — so if you’re in the market for a new phone, it may well be the time to buy. The best smartphone deals come and go fairly regularly, so you’ll want to act quickly if you see an unlocked version at a crazy low price — it could be gone tomorrow.

From more affordable budget phones to flagship devices with edge-to-edge displays, here’s everything you need to know about smartphone deals for Labor Day.

Best smartphone deals for Labor Day

Labor Day is still a few days away, so don’t know all of the deals that will be available for the event. That said, we can look at deals from last year to see what to expect as well as offer the latest savings to already arrive. A number of iPhone models, for example, are discounted through retailers like Walmart and Best Buy, as were Google Pixel phones, Samsung phones, and more. Safe to say, there could be any number of deals on top-tier smartphones still coming down the pipeline.

While many specific deals for Labor Day have yet to be announced, there are still some great smartphone deals going. Check out some of the best current smartphone deals below.

LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone, Black

$310 $900
Expires soon
In the smartphone war, LG has not sat idle. This V35 ThinQ model has AI technology, QHD + OLED display, and powerful front and back cameras. That's a lot for less than $400.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Factory Unlocked (International Model)

$535 $650
Expires soon
Amazon's Labor Day deals include over $100 off this stunning Galaxy smartphone equipped with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. This international model is factory unlocked and in prism black.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 8, GSM Unlocked, 64GB - Space Gray (Renewed)

$409 $550
Expires soon
Need an iPhone, but you're not ready to dish out around $1,000 on a new model? This deal might be just right for you. Get a renewed iPhone 8 under $400.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 3 (64GB, Factory Unlocked)

$698 $800
Expires soon
Prefer a one-handed smartphone experience? This is the perfect choice for the Android lover.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a smartphone

best smartphone camera of 2018 shootout
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Interested in getting a new smartphone but don’t exactly know which one is right for you? The first thing you’ll need to decide is whether you want an iPhone or an Android phone. It’s probably a good idea to stick with using the operating system that you’ve used in the past — so if your old device is an iPhone, then stick with an iPhone, and if you’ve used Android phones in the past, another Android phone should do the job.

You’ll then need to decide on the specs you want under the hood. If you want a powerful phone that will last, it’s worth getting a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or better, at least 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and enough storage for all your files — though the amount of storage you need may not be all that much if you use cloud storage and streaming services.

For more information on choosing your next smartphone, check out our full guide.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Labor Day sales: Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy deals

Apple Watch | Best Deals Labor Day 2019

The latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro gets $108 off on Amazon before Labor Day

macbook pro 13 2019 amazon

This Amazon-renewed iPhone XR saves you $106 on a new Apple smartphone

iPhone XS XR trade in offer

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro cellular tablet is on sale on Amazon, starting at $1,000

iPad Pro (2018) review

Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for 17% less on Amazon this Labor Day

Galaxy S10 Plus

Dell and Lenovo drop Labor Day sales on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and XPS 13

how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 display

Get $150 off this 50-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV during Walmart’s Labor Day sale

Get a quality phone at a budget price as Best Buy takes $150 off the Nokia 7.1