While electric toothbrushes are great, they are only a part of your total tooth and gum health that you need to look after. Flossing is also an important part of it, and while many people are put off by having to do it manually, you can certainly use an electric water flosser to make your life much easier. Luckily, there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on water flossers and Waterpki, so you have a lot of options to pick from, although we’ve collected some of our favorite ones below.

Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser — $22, was $60

If you’d like a budget-friendly portable water flosser, our pick is the Sejoy; not only is it well priced with the discount, but it also has a reasonably good capacity. It also has an impressive 1900 times/min pulse rate and is good whether you have braces or periodontal pockets. The mouth of the nozzle is only 0.6mm, so you can really get into those tough-to-get spots and get any tiny gaps. While Sejoy says that it will handle up to 30 days of charge, that will vary a lot depending on how often you use it.

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser — $58, was $70

Another great option that’s cordless is this one from Waterpik, which comes with two different pressure settings and can be quite handy to deal with different levels of cleaning. It has a seven-ounce reservoir and gives you about 45 seconds of flossing, which isn’t too bad, given how small it is. The tip can rotate 360 degrees, which is great, and it even comes with a two-year warranty, which is substantial for this type of product.

Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser — $60, was $70

This Waterpik Ultra Water Flosser is a bit more substantial than previous entries because it has a whopping ten different pressure jet levels to pick from. It also has a much larger 22-ounce reservoir which gives you about 90 seconds worth of usage at a time. You also get five different types of tips for various levels of cleaning and brushing and a 3-year warranty, which we also appreciate a lot.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional — $71, was $100

If you want something that works as well at helping your gums as it does flossing your teeth, the Waterpik Aquarius comes with a massage function that can help your gums. Otherwise, there are a lot of similarities with the ultra water flosser, such as the 22-ounce reservoir and 10 power settings to pick from, ranging from 10-100 PSI. You also get seven picks, with five of those being unique and made for different levels and types of cleaning.

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 — $160, was $180

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 combines both brushing and flossing into one convenient package, so you can do both at the same time if you want to, although you can do either individually too. It has ten power settings and a massive 0.47 quarts of reservoir for you to use. Plus, it comes with a great toothbrush case so that you can take your toothbrush with you wherever you go, so you don’t have to buy a second toothbrush.

Editors' Recommendations