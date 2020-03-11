  1. Deals
This is the place to find the best Philips Hue deals and Philips Hue Starter Kit deals. The biggest name in smart lighting, Philips Hue smart light bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, and accessories serve an incredible range of purposes in homes. Whether you use light for security, convenience, navigation after dark indoors and outdoors, design, aesthetics, creative expression, or setting the mood, Philips Hue lights can do the job. We’ve found the best Philips Hue Deals on individual lights and Philips Hue Starter Kits.

Today’s best Philips Hue deals

  • Philips Hue 548610 Smart Light Bulb, 2, White and Color Ambiance $77 ($13 off)
  • Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Lightstrip Plus, 2m LED$77 ($13 off)
  • Philips Hue White LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 White Bulbs and 1 Bridge)$90 ($10 off)
  • Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit$109 ($41 off)
  • Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit$129 ($21 off)
  • Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit, 3 A19 Smart Bulbs & 1 Hue Bridge$134 ($26 off)
  • Philips – Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit – Multicolor$140 ($50 off)
  • Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit$174 ($26 off)
  • Philips Hue 802066 Lily- 3 Pack Outdoor Base 3 Hue White & Color Ambiance Lights$325 ($15 off)

Philips - Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit - Multicolor

$140 $190
Expires soon
This Philips Heu white and color ambiance LED starter kit include four ligh bulbs, a Hue Hub, and a dimmer switch. Compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or the Google Assistant.
Buy at Best Buy

Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit

$109 $150
Expires soon
Four Philips Hue White Ambiance smart light bulbs and a Hue Hub. Work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Hue 802066 Lily- 3 Pack Outdoor Base 3 Hue White & Color Ambiance Lights

$325 $340
Expires soon
Complete home path lighting kit with low-voltage power supply. Brighten paths with shades of white or 16 million colors. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, and Samsung Smartthings.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Lightstrip Extension

$22 $30
Expires soon
Extensions for existing Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus strip lighting. Add another 40-inches with this extension.
Buy at Walmart

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit

$174 $200
Expires soon
Light your home with more than 16 million colors or shades of white. This kit includes four LED smart bulbs and a hub compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance E12 Candelabra Bulb, 40W LED, 1-Pack

$50
Expires soon
Add this Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance E12 Candelabra Bulb to set the mood anywhere in your home. Hue Hub required.
Buy at Walmart

Philips Hue 464479 Hue White Ambiance Wellner Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp

$90 $100
Expires soon
Requires a (separate) Hue Hub. This Philips Hue Ambiance dimmable smart table lamp work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Hue 548610 Smart Light Bulb, 2, White and Color Ambiance

$77 $90
Expires soon
Get started with Philips hue smart lights with 16 million colors. Set the mood or match your home decor. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Lightstrip Plus, 2m LED

$77 $90
Expires soon
Flexible LED light strip creates ambiance and can sync with music. Requires Hue Hub.
Buy at Walmart

Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit

$129 $150
Expires soon
This Philips Hue starter kit includes two white and color ambiance lights and a Hue Hub. Supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Hue White LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 White Bulbs and 1 Hub)

$90 $100
Expires soon
Four Philips Hue White LED smart lamps and a Hue Hub work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit

$134 $160
Expires soon
This Phillips Hue starter kit has 3 A19 Smart Bulbs and a Hue hub. The kit works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
Buy at Amazon
$50 Best Buy Gift Card

Philips - Hue Play HDMI Sync Box - Black

$230
Expires soon
Use the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box to make your Philips Hue ambiance light sync with the audio from up to four HDMI devices. Hue Hub and Hue lights required.
Buy at Best Buy

A beginner’s guide to Philips Hue

Philips Hue doesn’t only make smart light bulbs. Philips Hue manufactures everything you need to set up a comprehensive home lighting systems in your home.

Hue smart bulb types and sizes

You can buy individual Hue lights in many shapes or styles, including candles, bulbs, spotlights, recessed lights, wall lights, ceiling lights, path lights, lightstrips, outdoor lights, and more. The bulbs are available in standard light bulb screw base sizes. Philips Hue Lightstrips are often used under counters, behind furniture or plants, or installed in shapes or patterns to set room moods or to create lighting designs or scenes.

Hue smart bulb colors

Many Philips Hue lights are available in Hue White, Hue White Ambiance, and Hue White Color Ambiance bulbs. Philips White lights are soft, dimmable warm white lights. With Hue White Ambiance bulbs, you can adjust the color temperature from warm white to cool daylight in addition to controlling the light brightness with dimmer control. Hue White Color Ambiance lights are dimmable and adjust from warm white to cool white light, but you can also select from 16 million colors via the Hue app and a Bluetooth smartphone connection or with a Hue Bridge.

What is a Philips Hue Starter Kit?

A Philips Hue Starter Kit includes everything you need to install Philips Hue smart lights in your home or office for a specific purpose. There are two advantages to buying a Hue Kit: Convenience and cost-savings.

For example, if you want to install your first Philips Hue smart lights, Hue Starter Kits include from one to four Hue light bulbs and a Hue Bridge at a total cost less than buying the bulbs and Bridge separately. One Bridge can control up to 50 Hue lights, so after you install the Starter Kit, you can add to your system by buying additional bulbs separately.

Hue Dimmer Kits include a Hue Light bulb and a wireless dimmer switch for less than the total cost if purchased separately.

Does Philips Hue require a Smart Bridge?

The original Philips Hue smart lights required a Hue Bridge, also called a hub. In 2019, however, Philips added Bluetooth to many of its bulbs. When you pair a Bluetooth-equipped Philips Hue bulb with your smartphone, you can use the Hue app to control the light without a Hue Bridge. You can control up to 10 Philips Hue bulbs paired to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

All Philips Hue lights, including bulbs with Bluetooth built-in, work with the Philips Hue Bridge. Using the Bridge opens the full feature set. A single Philips Hue Bridge manages up to 50 bulbs.

Philips Hue Accessories

In addition to Hue lights and Starter Kits, Philips also makes a selection of lighting accessories.

  • Play HDMI Synch Box – Sync your Hue lights with your home theater by connecting up to four HDMI devices.
  • Hue Smart Plug – Plug in any light to the Bluetooth-equipped Hue Smart Plug and add it to your existing Hue system to control by voice or with the Hue app via Bluetooth.
  • Hue Smart button – Use the single control button to turn lights on or off and control brightness levels.
  • Hue Outdoor sensor – Place the battery-powered Hue-Outdoor Sensor outside, and its motion detector will turn on the lights via a connection to a Hue Bridge.
  • Hue Motion sensor – Use the battery-operated indoor motion detector to trigger your Hue lights when the sensor detects motion.
  • Hue Dimmer switch – Install the battery-operated Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible dimmer switch on any wall or remove it to use as a remote control for your lighting.

Does Philips Hue work with Google Assistant?

Philips Hue lighting works with Google Assistant voice commands. Just say “OK, Google” to control Hue lights throughout your home.

Does Philips Hue work with Apple HomeKit and Siri?

Philips Hue lighting works with Siri voice commands and with Apple HomeKit-enabled devices and accessories.

Does Philips Hue work with Amazon Alexa?

With an Amazon Alexa smart device, you can control Philips Hue lighting systems in your home with Alexa voice commands.

Does Philips Hue work with Microsoft Cortana?

Philips Hue lighting works with Microsoft Cortana so you can use Cortana voice commands to control your Hue lights.

Does Philips Hue work with IFTTT?

Philips Hue lighting works with If This, Then That and many other connectivity standards, including the Logitech Harmony remote control, Samsung SmartThings, Xfinity Home, Vivint Smart Home, Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer, Razer Chroma equipment, and more.

