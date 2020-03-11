Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This is the place to find the best Philips Hue deals and Philips Hue Starter Kit deals. The biggest name in smart lighting, Philips Hue smart light bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, and accessories serve an incredible range of purposes in homes. Whether you use light for security, convenience, navigation after dark indoors and outdoors, design, aesthetics, creative expression, or setting the mood, Philips Hue lights can do the job. We’ve found the best Philips Hue Deals on individual lights and Philips Hue Starter Kits.

Today’s best Philips Hue deals

Philips Hue 548610 Smart Light Bulb, 2, White and Color Ambiance — $77 ($13 off)

— ($13 off) Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Lightstrip Plus, 2m LED — $77 ($13 off)

— ($13 off) Philips Hue White LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit (4 White Bulbs and 1 Bridge) — $90 ($10 off)

— ($10 off) Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit — $109 ($41 off)

— ($41 off) Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit — $129 ($21 off)

— ($21 off) Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit, 3 A19 Smart Bulbs & 1 Hue Bridge — $134 ($26 off)

— ($26 off) Philips – Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit – Multicolor — $140 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit — $174 ($26 off)

— ($26 off) Philips Hue 802066 Lily- 3 Pack Outdoor Base 3 Hue White & Color Ambiance Lights — $325 ($15 off)

A beginner’s guide to Philips Hue

Philips Hue doesn’t only make smart light bulbs. Philips Hue manufactures everything you need to set up a comprehensive home lighting systems in your home.

Hue smart bulb types and sizes

You can buy individual Hue lights in many shapes or styles, including candles, bulbs, spotlights, recessed lights, wall lights, ceiling lights, path lights, lightstrips, outdoor lights, and more. The bulbs are available in standard light bulb screw base sizes. Philips Hue Lightstrips are often used under counters, behind furniture or plants, or installed in shapes or patterns to set room moods or to create lighting designs or scenes.

Hue smart bulb colors

Many Philips Hue lights are available in Hue White, Hue White Ambiance, and Hue White Color Ambiance bulbs. Philips White lights are soft, dimmable warm white lights. With Hue White Ambiance bulbs, you can adjust the color temperature from warm white to cool daylight in addition to controlling the light brightness with dimmer control. Hue White Color Ambiance lights are dimmable and adjust from warm white to cool white light, but you can also select from 16 million colors via the Hue app and a Bluetooth smartphone connection or with a Hue Bridge.

What is a Philips Hue Starter Kit?

A Philips Hue Starter Kit includes everything you need to install Philips Hue smart lights in your home or office for a specific purpose. There are two advantages to buying a Hue Kit: Convenience and cost-savings.

For example, if you want to install your first Philips Hue smart lights, Hue Starter Kits include from one to four Hue light bulbs and a Hue Bridge at a total cost less than buying the bulbs and Bridge separately. One Bridge can control up to 50 Hue lights, so after you install the Starter Kit, you can add to your system by buying additional bulbs separately.

Hue Dimmer Kits include a Hue Light bulb and a wireless dimmer switch for less than the total cost if purchased separately.

Does Philips Hue require a Smart Bridge?

The original Philips Hue smart lights required a Hue Bridge, also called a hub. In 2019, however, Philips added Bluetooth to many of its bulbs. When you pair a Bluetooth-equipped Philips Hue bulb with your smartphone, you can use the Hue app to control the light without a Hue Bridge. You can control up to 10 Philips Hue bulbs paired to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

All Philips Hue lights, including bulbs with Bluetooth built-in, work with the Philips Hue Bridge. Using the Bridge opens the full feature set. A single Philips Hue Bridge manages up to 50 bulbs.

Philips Hue Accessories

In addition to Hue lights and Starter Kits, Philips also makes a selection of lighting accessories.

Play HDMI Synch Box – Sync your Hue lights with your home theater by connecting up to four HDMI devices.

– Sync your Hue lights with your home theater by connecting up to four HDMI devices. Hue Smart Plug – Plug in any light to the Bluetooth-equipped Hue Smart Plug and add it to your existing Hue system to control by voice or with the Hue app via Bluetooth.

– Plug in any light to the Bluetooth-equipped Hue Smart Plug and add it to your existing Hue system to control by voice or with the Hue app via Bluetooth. Hue Smart button – Use the single control button to turn lights on or off and control brightness levels.

– Use the single control button to turn lights on or off and control brightness levels. Hue Outdoor sensor – Place the battery-powered Hue-Outdoor Sensor outside, and its motion detector will turn on the lights via a connection to a Hue Bridge.

– Place the battery-powered Hue-Outdoor Sensor outside, and its motion detector will turn on the lights via a connection to a Hue Bridge. Hue Motion sensor – Use the battery-operated indoor motion detector to trigger your Hue lights when the sensor detects motion.

– Use the battery-operated indoor motion detector to trigger your Hue lights when the sensor detects motion. Hue Dimmer switch – Install the battery-operated Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible dimmer switch on any wall or remove it to use as a remote control for your lighting.

Does Philips Hue work with Google Assistant?

Philips Hue lighting works with Google Assistant voice commands. Just say “OK, Google” to control Hue lights throughout your home.

Does Philips Hue work with Apple HomeKit and Siri?

Philips Hue lighting works with Siri voice commands and with Apple HomeKit-enabled devices and accessories.

Does Philips Hue work with Amazon Alexa?

With an Amazon Alexa smart device, you can control Philips Hue lighting systems in your home with Alexa voice commands.

Does Philips Hue work with Microsoft Cortana?

Philips Hue lighting works with Microsoft Cortana so you can use Cortana voice commands to control your Hue lights.

Does Philips Hue work with IFTTT?

Philips Hue lighting works with If This, Then That and many other connectivity standards, including the Logitech Harmony remote control, Samsung SmartThings, Xfinity Home, Vivint Smart Home, Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer, Razer Chroma equipment, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations